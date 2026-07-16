Is your home damp and dull during the monsoon? Check these tips to keep your interiors fresh and comfortable

During the monsoon season, homes may feel unusually dull and damp. This can happen naturally because of overcast skies, long spells of rain, days without adequate sunlight and the musty smell caused by the moisture buildup.

Learn how to brighten up your interiors during the gloomy monsoon season. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Just as changing seasons bring wardrobe shifts and seasonal health problems, homeowners may also face a distinct set of weather-related interior problems.

But they are easily manageable with the help of simple measures to keep your home fresh and comfortable during the rainy season.

For expert tips on managing your home during the rainy season, Kirti Madan, creative design director at Mahima Group, shared her insights with HT Lifestyle.

She first addressed a shift observed in residential projects, where homeowners now prioritise well-ventilated spaces.

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{{^usCountry}} “In residential projects, it is often observed that homes with better natural ventilation feel noticeably different during the rainy season. They dry faster, smell fresher and remain more comfortable even when windows have to stay shut for some part of the day. This is one reason ventilation has become a much bigger design priority than it was a decade ago.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In residential projects, it is often observed that homes with better natural ventilation feel noticeably different during the rainy season. They dry faster, smell fresher and remain more comfortable even when windows have to stay shut for some part of the day. This is one reason ventilation has become a much bigger design priority than it was a decade ago.” {{/usCountry}}

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Here are some of her expert tips that help to build a monsoon-friendly home:

1. Lighting

Brighten neglected corners: Corners that receive sufficient daylight during other seasons may appear darker in the monsoon. Use floor lamps or table lamps to illuminate them.

Corners that receive sufficient daylight during other seasons may appear darker in the monsoon. Use floor lamps or table lamps to illuminate them. Use layered lighting: Combine ambient, task and accent lighting to brighten rooms when natural light is limited.

Combine ambient, task and accent lighting to brighten rooms when natural light is limited. Choose warm tones: Warm-toned lights make rooms feel cosier during dark, overcast days.

Warm-toned lights make rooms feel cosier during dark, overcast days. Place fixtures well: Position lights well, as per comfort and functionality.

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2. Make indoor spaces more comfortable

Turn balconies into viewing spots: Add comfortable seating so homeowners can enjoy viewing the rain.

Add comfortable seating so homeowners can enjoy viewing the rain. Create warm gathering spaces: Make the living room comfortable for family members to spend time together on rainy evenings. Add soft cushions and throws, with cosy seating so that the space appears welcoming.

Warm lighting and cosy seating can keep a living room comfortable during the monsoon

3. Protect wood and storage spaces from monsoon moisture

Protect wooden elements: Pay special attention to wooden furniture, veneer finishes, doors and flooring, as moisture affects their appearance.

Pay special attention to wooden furniture, veneer finishes, doors and flooring, as moisture affects their appearance. Avoid overcrowding wardrobes: Tightly packed wardrobes restrict airflow and cause a musty odour.

Tightly packed wardrobes restrict airflow and cause a musty odour. Keep furniture away from external walls: Leave a small gap between furniture and walls to improve air circulation and prevent moisture buildup.

Leave a small gap between furniture and walls to improve air circulation and prevent moisture buildup. Do not store damp clothes: Ensure that clothes are completely dry before placing them in enclosed storage spaces.

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In the end, Kirti shared a parting piece of advice, “The purpose of monsoon decorating is to ensure that even when the weather changes, everything remains cosy and functional.”