Isha Koppikar's spacious Mumbai flat features serene home mandir with numerous gods, goddesses, family deities. Watch

Actor Isha Koppikar is proud of her home and shared glimpses of the decor and its unique features in a house tour video. Her cosy home embraces spirituality and highlights her love for art and nature. The actor welcomed fans into her Mumbai home in an August 31, 2025 video shared by Mashable India. Also read | Step inside Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad's Lukshmi Vilas Palace, the largest private residence in the world Isha Koppikar's home was decked up for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. (YouTube/ Mashable India)

Golden hues, abundance of plants

Upon entering, guests are greeted by various deities – Isha's ‘favourite’ Bappa (Lord Ganesha) statues show him playing instruments like the harmonium, tabla, and sitar – a Laughing Buddha, and festive Ganesh Chaturthi decorations with creepers.

Her living room highlighted her love for earthy tones, golden hues, and plants, both indoors and on her balcony. The living room was decorated with muted, earthy colours like gold, beige and brown. Isha said she loves plants, and showed her balcony that was filled with various plants and herbs like tulsi, fern, citronella, aloe vera, and lemongrass.

Shelves in Isha's living room featured personal memorabilia, including awards she won for her black belts in Hapkido and Taekwondo, along with cherished family photographs from photoshoots and holidays, and various awards. There were also little angels and a small candle stand.

Small Bappa idols scattered throughout the house

While showing her dining area, Isha shared that she cherishes a mirror gifted to her by a friend, whose design she admired in someone else's house. Small Bappa idols are found throughout her house. A painting of Bappa, made by her mother, was also displayed in the dining area with a massive glass-top dining table. The dining chairs and the rest of the furniture had a sophisticated aesthetic.

Isha's home temple is a sacred space

Religious devotion is a central theme in Isha's home – she showcased her mandir, which houses numerous gods and goddesses, including her family deities. Her temple featured her Kuldevta, and idols of various deities, including ‘Bappa, Lakshmi Maiya, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Sai Baba, Hanuman Ji, and Laddoo Gopal.’ Her handprints from her Griha Pravesh puja were also there.

Isha also talked about her elaborate celebrations of various festivals, particularly Ganesh Chaturthi – this year, she said that the Ganesh Chaturthi decorations at her home were inspired by an enchanted forest theme, featuring vibrant flowers and a pure white idol of Bappa. The actor said she was attempting to evoke an Alice in Wonderland theme.