Karwa Chauth 2022: Best mehendi designs that will leave your spouse smitten

It is that time of the year when Hindu women from Northern and Western parts of India observe a strict fast for almost the entire day of Karwa Chauth, without eating any food or drinking even a single drop of water, pray for their husband's longevity, safety and prosperity, then break the fast after looking at their husbands' faces upon sighting the moon at night. As you gear up to put one-of-a-kind bridal look together this Karwa Chauth and prep up your solah shringar or sixteen traditional makeup steps to be on-point, including your henna-clad hands, here are beautiful mehendi designs to put you directly under the spotlight.

Mehendi is considered auspicious because it is believed in Hindu community that the darker the colour of the henna art on your hand, the more your husband loves you and mehendi is also considered to signify prosperity and luck, especially on this day. Want to leave your spouse smitten? Here are Indo-Arabic mehendi designs, Moroccan ones, Pakistani patterns, Rajasthani floral mayor mehendi ideas and even lace glove mehendi styles to adorn:

The sixteen traditional makeup steps or steps of solah shringar include wearing ethnic attires like saree or lehenga, ornaments, sindoor or vermillion on the forehead, mehendi on their hands and other beauty rituals from head to toe.

The married women dress up to perform rituals and break their fasts only after sighting the full moon. Celebrated essentially by Northern Indians, four days after Purnima in the month of Kartika, Karwa Chauth is believed to strengthen the bond that a husband shares with his wife.