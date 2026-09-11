Knee pain in your 20s and 30s without an injury? Orthopaedic doctor explains common causes and everyday triggers

Knee pain is often considered a problem associated with ageing or sports injuries. However, a growing number of people in their 20s and 30s are experiencing pain around or behind the kneecap, even without a fall, twist or obvious injury. From long hours at a desk to sudden intense workouts, everyday habits could be contributing to the problem.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gourav Thakral, associate director, orthopaedics, joint replacement and sports medicine, shared, “Knee pain is no longer something we should associate only with older adults or athletes. In younger people, we often see pain developing because of prolonged sitting, poor posture, sudden changes in activity levels and inadequate muscle strength.” (Also read: Want to lose weight before 2026 ends? Fitness coach shares a simple 5-day workout plan )

Is sitting really a knee problem?

Spending prolonged periods with the knees bent, whether at a desk, in a car or on the couch, followed by sudden bursts of physical activity can contribute to knee discomfort.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The kneecap depends on balanced pull from the surrounding thigh and hip muscles to move smoothly within its groove. When we sit for hours and remain physically inactive, certain muscles can become weak or tight. This may affect how the kneecap tracks during movement and contribute to pain around or behind the kneecap,” Dr Thakral explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The kneecap depends on balanced pull from the surrounding thigh and hip muscles to move smoothly within its groove. When we sit for hours and remain physically inactive, certain muscles can become weak or tight. This may affect how the kneecap tracks during movement and contribute to pain around or behind the kneecap,” Dr Thakral explained. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The discomfort may become more noticeable after sitting for a long time or while climbing up and down stairs. Research has also found that knee problems are relatively common among young adults, with one study reporting knee problems in around 31.8% of people aged 18–39, with pain being the most common symptom.

Many young adults are experiencing knee pain due to sedentary lifestyles and abrupt physical exertion.

Everyday habits that can add up

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One common pattern is the “weekend warrior” effect, being largely sedentary during the week and then suddenly running long distances, playing sports or doing an intense gym workout over the weekend.

“The knee is a resilient joint, but it still needs time to adapt to changes in physical load. Going from very little activity to a high-intensity workout without adequate progression can put unnecessary stress on the joint,” said Dr Thakral.

Footwear can also play a role, particularly when worn-out or poorly supportive shoes are used for prolonged walking, running or standing. Weakness or underuse of the hip and thigh muscles may also affect the way forces are distributed through the knee. Repeated deep squats and frequent stair climbing, particularly when quadriceps strength is inadequate, can increase the load around the kneecap.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“These factors generally don’t cause a problem overnight. It is the repeated, unbalanced stress over weeks, months and years that can eventually manifest as persistent knee pain,” Dr Thakral said. Even gradual weight gain can increase the mechanical load placed on the knees during everyday activities such as walking and climbing stairs.

Persistent knee pain during daily activities should be assessed, rather than ignored.

When should you pay attention to knee pain?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mild soreness after an unusually demanding workout may settle within a day or two. However, persistent pain during routine activities such as sitting, walking or climbing stairs should not be ignored.

“If knee pain keeps returning or starts interfering with everyday activities, it is worth getting it assessed rather than simply pushing through it. Early attention can help identify strength, movement or load-related issues before they become more persistent,” Dr Thakral advised.

Building consistent quadriceps and hip-strengthening exercises into your routine, increasing workout intensity gradually and wearing appropriate footwear can help reduce unnecessary stress on the knees.

However, swelling, locking, a feeling of instability, significant pain or symptoms that continue despite rest and strengthening warrant an evaluation by an orthopaedic doctor.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr. Gourav Thakral has over 15 years of experience in orthopaedics, with expertise in joint replacement, arthroscopy, and foot and ankle surgery. He holds an M.B.B.S. from J.J.M. Medical College, Davangere, Karnataka, and a DNB in Orthopaedics and Traumatology from Unique Super Speciality Centre, Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.