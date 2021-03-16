Larger-than-life statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg erected in her native Brooklyn
A larger-than-life bronze statue of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal stalwart on the U.S. Supreme Court, has been erected in her hometown of Brooklyn, New York. The 7-foot-tall (2-m), 650-pound (300-kg) statue of the diminutive Ginsburg, which was created by Gillie and Marc, an Australian artist couple, was placed indoors last Friday at a residential and commercial complex called City Point.
"We encourage folks to step on the pedestal and stand with Ruth to be inspired by her legacy and everything she's done for equality," said Erica Roseman, president of marketing firm Concrete Communications NYC.
A champion of women's rights, Ginsburg served on the Supreme Court from 1993 to her death last September. She grew up in a working-class family in the New York City borough of Brooklyn and would have turned 88 on Monday.
Separately, an event was held on Monday to mark the renaming of the Brooklyn Municipal Building as the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Municipal Building.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
