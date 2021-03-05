IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Life Hacks: What kind of storyteller are you, asks Charles Assisi
Whether you’re telling your life’s story as a comic caper or a heroic adventure, a good story should contains truth, substance, a little of the personal, an element of surprise. (Shutterstock)
Whether you’re telling your life’s story as a comic caper or a heroic adventure, a good story should contains truth, substance, a little of the personal, an element of surprise. (Shutterstock)
art culture

Life Hacks: What kind of storyteller are you, asks Charles Assisi

There are those that inspire, while others seek only to impress; those whose stories are deep, precise and stay with you. What’s your favourite kind, and what kind are you?
READ FULL STORY
By Charles Assisi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:19 PM IST

After accepting an invitation to deliver a talk on effective storytelling last weekend, an unfamiliar feeling swept over me — the jitters. In a not-so-distant past, I would have given the talk while standing at a lectern, able to see the audience’s body language, gauge their response. If there were murmurs in the room, I hear them. If a challenger narrative lurked in a corner, I would know. I used to be in charge.

Minus the lectern, seated in a corner of my home, I knew I’d be just another box on everybody’s screen — one click away from being muted. How does a speaker talk about storytelling in the midst of a pandemic that has flattened the very hierarchy that would normally set him before his audience?

Much thinking later, I finally logged in and submitted to everyone that storytelling in the post-pandemic world is an even more vital life skill. It can help us learn how to reach beyond the frames that literally now box us in, to share truths that matter in ways that matter and leave an impact.

There are some people who do this so well already that it is impossible to disengage with the stories they tell. Take Nandan Nilekani. The co-founder of Infosys who led a team to create Aadhaar, the world’s largest identity project, thinks big. While there are many people who do that, there are very few who can articulate their vision as clearly and yet passionately as he can. He is an example of what I call the Grand Storyteller.

But you can only be a Grand Storyteller if you have a remarkable tale to tell, and a life of experiences rich in texture and detail. I would submit that I have neither. To aspire to be a storyteller like him would then be foolish. What kind of a storyteller can I be? Before attempting to answer that, one must consider what one ought not to be like.

The government has many bureaucrats attempting to morph into technocrats. They appear routinely on TV and like to be seen at public gatherings. They speak well and dress well. But there is no inherent truth to the tales they tell. These are Flashy Storytellers, who believe that substance can trump form. It can’t. That simply isn’t what good storytelling is about.

This point is lost on Wannabe Storytellers too, many of whose voices can be heard in the venture-capital space. Their narratives have it that they are at work to change the India story. But dig a little and their vision turns out to be as shallow as their accents. Theirs are stories lacking in substance and belief. And you cannot cook up a good story without those two ingredients.

The Flashy and Wannabe storytellers aim not for impact and engagement but for fleeting glances and impressions. They yearn for the spotlight. They assiduously track hits, follower counts and other vanity metrics.

Back to the good guys. In addition to the Grand Storytellers, in my book, are the Precise Storytellers and the Authentic Storytellers.

Rahul Matthan, a founding partner at the Bengaluru-based law firm Trilegal, is my idea of a Precise Storyteller. His focus is on substance. Each piece in each of his stories always falls into place. Each tale is compelling, holds truth, and stays with the listener. It is a fine narrative reflective of deep thought, polished to remove all superfluity. Just how does Matthan manage to craft such fine narratives? I assumed it had to do with his training as a lawyer, but it turns out it has also to do with an interest in the performing arts. His college-era love for theatre has stood him in good stead.

An Authentic Storytelleris Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of Naukri.com and co-founder of Ashoka University. The stories he places in the public domain resonate because he does not shy away from sharing his vulnerabilities or speaking of his failures, and this makes his stories rich in truth and lived experience.

I would seem to be a long way off from my ideals of storytelling. The wife informs me I am a Dramatic Storyteller, like the stand-up comic Kunal Kamra. But where his stories leap out of the box spectacularly, apparently mine fall flat on their faces. I must work harder. After all, I believe this to be an even more essential life skill now, and even my captive audience is demanding better material.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
This pre-wedding celebration in Mumbai is one of many moments that capture contemporary Sindhi life in India. The community that moved to India from Pakistan after Partition has spoken of horrors and resilience. (IMAGE COURTESY RITESH UTTAMCHANDANI)
This pre-wedding celebration in Mumbai is one of many moments that capture contemporary Sindhi life in India. The community that moved to India from Pakistan after Partition has spoken of horrors and resilience. (IMAGE COURTESY RITESH UTTAMCHANDANI)
art culture

Meet the young inheritors of the Sindhi legacy, with Saaz Aggarwal

By Madhusree Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:24 PM IST
The author’s new anthology, Sindhi Tapestry, features young people from around the world who have interpreted their identity in different ways, while acknowledging a shared history.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Whether you’re telling your life’s story as a comic caper or a heroic adventure, a good story should contains truth, substance, a little of the personal, an element of surprise. (Shutterstock)
Whether you’re telling your life’s story as a comic caper or a heroic adventure, a good story should contains truth, substance, a little of the personal, an element of surprise. (Shutterstock)
art culture

Life Hacks: What kind of storyteller are you, asks Charles Assisi

By Charles Assisi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:19 PM IST
There are those that inspire, while others seek only to impress; those whose stories are deep, precise and stay with you. What’s your favourite kind, and what kind are you?
READ FULL STORY
Close
With a virtual home, especially one that’s bigger, brighter and fancier than your own, redecorating is more rewarding than amassing points in a game. For many it offers tips on actual furnishing, and an escape from their own too-familiar houses. (DESIGN HOME CARIBBEAN LIFE)
With a virtual home, especially one that’s bigger, brighter and fancier than your own, redecorating is more rewarding than amassing points in a game. For many it offers tips on actual furnishing, and an escape from their own too-familiar houses. (DESIGN HOME CARIBBEAN LIFE)
art culture

The virtual, vicarious pleasures of home-decor games

By Jamie Mullick
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:12 PM IST
Start with an empty mansion, and decorate it using realistic furnishing, lighting, grand sculptures or trendy bits and bobs. It’s the great escape we didn’t know we needed in the lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(IMAGES COUTRTESY TVS)
(IMAGES COUTRTESY TVS)
art culture

Wheels up! Biker Harith Noah on his record-setting finish for India at Dakar 2021

By Sandip Sikdar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:10 PM IST
The 28-year-old just completed the world’s most dangerous bike rally. It all started with a little need for speed, he says.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gatka, a martial art of Sikh warriors that uses wooden sticks and leather shields, is played between two or more participants. (Photo courtesy National Gatka Association of India)
Gatka, a martial art of Sikh warriors that uses wooden sticks and leather shields, is played between two or more participants. (Photo courtesy National Gatka Association of India)
art culture

Fighting fit: Four indigenous martial arts get a Khelo India boost

By Vanessa Viegas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Kalaripayattu from Kerala, Mallakhamb from central India, Gatka from Punjab and Thang-ta from Manipur have been classified as sports. What comes next?
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Illustration: Jayachandran)
(HT Illustration: Jayachandran)
art culture

Why we fidget... and should you stop?

By Dipanjan Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:30 PM IST
There can be benefits to all the foot-tapping and twiddling of thumbs. It can even help focus the mind. So how much is too much?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vani Murthy’s videos set tips on sustainable living to classic rock music. “Bono seems like a compassionate person. I think he’d think about sustainability,” she says
Vani Murthy’s videos set tips on sustainable living to classic rock music. “Bono seems like a compassionate person. I think he’d think about sustainability,” she says
art culture

Bin there, done that: Vani Murthy knows how to refuse

By Cherylann Mollan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:24 PM IST
59-year-old social media influencer @wormrani posts about composting, terrace gardening and natural cleaning products. She also hands out a crash course on classic rock while she’s at it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
art culture

A calendar of truth and lies: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

By By Dilip D’Souza
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:52 PM IST
There are plenty of puzzles about liars and truth-tellers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raza was a founder member of the Progressive Artists’ Group
Raza was a founder member of the Progressive Artists’ Group
art culture

Dalmia: Raza’s vibrant works with underlying meanings made him better known

By Navneet Vyasan
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Yashodhara Dalmia’s biography on the legendary artist opens up a side to him which was never previously explored
READ FULL STORY
Close
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has had it particularly rough. He last competed in January 2020. He hopes to resume competition this month. (AFP)
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has had it particularly rough. He last competed in January 2020. He hopes to resume competition this month. (AFP)
art culture

The Sporting Life: Are we prepped for Tokyo, asks Rudraneil Sengupta

By Rudraneil Sengupta
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:21 PM IST
They’ve waited an extra year, suffered from illness, disrupted schedules and little to no training. And the Olympics are now just five months away.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smita Patil, angry and unyielding, as Sonbai in Mirch Masala.
Smita Patil, angry and unyielding, as Sonbai in Mirch Masala.
art culture

Wonder women: Anupama Chopra picks her top heroines of the silver screen

By Anupama Chopra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:14 PM IST
If not on Women’s Day, when! Here are some of the most fierce, fearless and fabulous female characters to have lit up our screens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People look paintings during the Frick Collection opening press preview at Frick Madison in the Marcel Breuer building on March 4, 2021 in New York City. - The Frick's permanent collection features old Master paintings and European fine and decorative arts, including works by Bellini, Fragonard, Goya, Rembrandt, Turner, Velazquez and Vermeer. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)
People look paintings during the Frick Collection opening press preview at Frick Madison in the Marcel Breuer building on March 4, 2021 in New York City. - The Frick's permanent collection features old Master paintings and European fine and decorative arts, including works by Bellini, Fragonard, Goya, Rembrandt, Turner, Velazquez and Vermeer. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)
art culture

Touring the Frick Madison, New York’s newest cultural landmark

Bloomberg, New York
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:02 PM IST
The museum’s chief curator takes us on guided tour through the galleries inside the former Whitney (and for a time, Met Breuer), which will house the Frick Collection’s masterpieces while its Fifth Avenue mansion is expanded.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A group of actors dance in a ring of ultraviolet light projected onto a square in Rotterdam from a glowing black orb suspended above them.(Reuters)
A group of actors dance in a ring of ultraviolet light projected onto a square in Rotterdam from a glowing black orb suspended above them.(Reuters)
art culture

Dutch artist uses ultraviolet light to zap coronavirus

Reuters, Rotterdam
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Dutch designer Daan Roosegaarde's "Urban Sun" installation seeks to harness ultraviolet light to reduce the amount of coronavirus in the air in busy spaces and lessen the risk of transmission.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People take pictures of a suspected new mural by artist Banksy on a wall at HM Reading Prison in Reading, Britain, March 1, 2021(REUTERS)
People take pictures of a suspected new mural by artist Banksy on a wall at HM Reading Prison in Reading, Britain, March 1, 2021(REUTERS)
art culture

Elusive artist Banksy confirms he's behind prison artwork

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Banksy appears to have thrown his support behind a campaign to turn a former prison in the English town of Reading into an arts venue, after the street artist confirmed that artwork that appeared on a red brick wall of the prison was of his making.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bluesman Jimmy "Duck" Holmes gestures as he speaks of the area musicians he learned the style of the Bentonia Blues from at his Blue Front Cafe in Bentonia, Miss., Jan. 21, 2021. Holmes' ninth album, "Cypress Grove," has earned a Grammy nomination for the Best Traditional Blues Album.(AP)
Bluesman Jimmy "Duck" Holmes gestures as he speaks of the area musicians he learned the style of the Bentonia Blues from at his Blue Front Cafe in Bentonia, Miss., Jan. 21, 2021. Holmes' ninth album, "Cypress Grove," has earned a Grammy nomination for the Best Traditional Blues Album.(AP)
art culture

Photos: In Mississippi, small-town bluesman keeps aging music alive

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:34 PM IST
Jimmy 'Duck' Holmes, 73, is the last Bentonia bluesman, the carrier of a dying musical and oral storytelling tradition born in this Mississippi town of less than 500 people. And now, he's a Grammy-nominated artist, with a recent nod in the Best Traditional Blues Album category for Cypress Grove, a record he hopes will help preserve the Bentonia blues long after he’s gone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP