IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Lincoln Center to emerge from pandemic with outdoor shows
Venues announced areas for public school graduations, dedicated space for arts activities for young people and an outdoor reading room created with The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.(Pixabay)
Venues announced areas for public school graduations, dedicated space for arts activities for young people and an outdoor reading room created with The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.(Pixabay)
art culture

Lincoln Center to emerge from pandemic with outdoor shows

Lincoln Center intends to emerge from the novel coronavirus pandemic by creating 10 outdoor stages for performances and rehearsals in New York City starting April 7.
READ FULL STORY
AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:10 PM IST

Lincoln Center intends to emerge from the novel coronavirus pandemic by creating 10 outdoor stages for performances and rehearsals in New York City starting April 7.

Venues announced Thursday as part of the Restart Stages initiative include a cabaret-style stage on Lincoln Center’s Hearst Plaza, areas for public school graduations, dedicated space for arts activities for young people and an outdoor reading room created with The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

Performances will be coordinated with blood drives in partnership with the New York Blood Center, distributions with Food Bank For New York City and a New York City primary election polling place.

Programming will include the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s annual summer evenings concerts, Lincoln Center Theater concerts and cabaret, New York City Ballet dance workshops, Film at Lincoln Center screenings and a Lincoln Center Theater concert and cabaret series.

The center’s indoor halls have been closed to performances since March of last year, causing the Metropolitan Opera and New York Philharmonic to cancel their entire 2020-21 seasons.

The project is being supported by Lincoln Center’s board of directors and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, and it will launch with a performance for healthcare workers. Some events will be live streamed on websites of Lincoln Center and its partners.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Intel employees in 1971. This California facility is where the 4004 was initially manufactured. (Image courtesy: Intel)
Intel employees in 1971. This California facility is where the 4004 was initially manufactured. (Image courtesy: Intel)
art culture

The microprocessor is 50 years old. But what makes it so special?

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Half a century ago, Intel’s 4004 chip was born, ushering in the digital revolution. Take a closer look at the little chip that changed the world, altered India’s place in it, and quietly powers modern life
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We’re trying to simplify the entire objective of the Indian food,” says chef Chintan Pandya (left) who has created a menu that breaks free from butter chicken and tikka masalas, with restaurateur Roni Mazumbar at Dhamaka. (Adam Friedlander)
“We’re trying to simplify the entire objective of the Indian food,” says chef Chintan Pandya (left) who has created a menu that breaks free from butter chicken and tikka masalas, with restaurateur Roni Mazumbar at Dhamaka. (Adam Friedlander)
art culture

Meet the men stirring up a storm with regional khana in NYC

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Chef Chintan Pandya and restaurateur Roni Mazumdar, launched their third Indian restaurant, Dhamaka, on Valentine’s Day. make way for pork salad, Champaran Meat and other delicacies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Namboothiri, 81, one of the widely acclaimed poets of contemporary Malayalam literature, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014.(Wikimedia Commons)
Namboothiri, 81, one of the widely acclaimed poets of contemporary Malayalam literature, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014.(Wikimedia Commons)
art culture

Malayalam poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri passes away

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Well-known poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri died here in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, family sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The painting “Guernica”, considered one of Picasso’s masterpieces and by many art critics as perhaps the most powerful anti-war painting in history, hangs in the Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid.(AP)
The painting “Guernica”, considered one of Picasso’s masterpieces and by many art critics as perhaps the most powerful anti-war painting in history, hangs in the Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid.(AP)
art culture

Iconic tapestry of Picasso's 'Guernica' is gone from the UN

AP, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:47 PM IST
The iconic tapestry of Pablo Picasso’s “Guernica” is gone from its place of honor outside the U.N. Security Council in the United Nations headquarters complex overlooking New York’s East River.
READ FULL STORY
Close
art culture

PHOTOS: Argentines honour soccer star Maradona with mosaics

Reuters, Buenos Aires
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Gonzalo López Lauch is helping bring soccer star Diego Maradona back to life, one mosaic tile at a time. The visual artist, part of a group called Comando Maradona, unveiled on Thursday a colorful mural of the Argentine player and legend who died on Nov. 25 last year, sparking an outpouring of grief from Buenos Aires to Naples, Italy. The work, in front of the Argentinos Juniors stadium where Maradona played the early years of his career, is part of a series of mosaics the group has produced for the last three months, to honor the day of his death. "We are transforming our pain into a mural in a public space," said López Lauch, who makes up the group with Paula Soto and Gabriela Pereyra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Holy men pray on the bank of the river Ganges during Magh mela festival, in Prayagraj, India Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.(AP)
Holy men pray on the bank of the river Ganges during Magh mela festival, in Prayagraj, India Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.(AP)
art culture

Magh Mela 2021: Hindu festival draws crowds of bathers to rivers despite Covid19

AP, Prayagraj, India
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Millions of people have joined a 45-day Hindu bathing festival in the northern Indian city of Prayagraj, where devotees take a dip at Sangam, the sacred confluence of several rivers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It was an event that could set a precedent in a world longing for a return to normal - a music concert attended by scores of Israelis vaccinated against Covid-19.(Reuters)
It was an event that could set a precedent in a world longing for a return to normal - a music concert attended by scores of Israelis vaccinated against Covid-19.(Reuters)
art culture

New normal? 'Green Pass' opens music concert to vaccinated Israelis

Reuters, Tel Aviv
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:51 PM IST
The open-air concert in Tel Aviv on Wednesday was one of the first in a programme to restart cultural events by restricting attendance to people who have been vaccinated or those with immunity after contracting the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra surprised as mother dedicates artwork on The Girl on The Train(Instagram/parineetichopra)
Parineeti Chopra surprised as mother dedicates artwork on The Girl on The Train(Instagram/parineetichopra)
art culture

Parineeti Chopra surprised as mother dedicates artwork on The Girl on The Train

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:34 AM IST
  • ‘I am your biggest fan’: Noted artist Reena Chopra surprises daughter Parineeti Chopra with an incredible artwork to commemorate the actor’s upcoming film, The Girl on The Train and our day is made with their awwdorable camaraderie
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jobs in arts, entertainment and recreation fell by 66% in 2020 from a year ago, the largest decline among the city’s economic sectors, erasing a decade of gains in what was one of New York’s most vibrant industries. (Pixabay)
Jobs in arts, entertainment and recreation fell by 66% in 2020 from a year ago, the largest decline among the city’s economic sectors, erasing a decade of gains in what was one of New York’s most vibrant industries. (Pixabay)
art culture

Two-thirds of New York City’s arts and culture jobs are gone

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:23 AM IST
New York City’s museums, sports arenas and entertainment venues are slowing coming back to life. But the sector has contracted dramatically under the pressure of the global pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Van Gogh's 1887 Paris street painting to be shown in public for first time(Twitter/Cdesarts)
Van Gogh's 1887 Paris street painting to be shown in public for first time(Twitter/Cdesarts)
art culture

Van Gogh's 1887 Paris street painting to be shown in public for first time

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Sotheby's auction house in Amsterdam, Hong Kong, and Paris to put on display for the first time, a Paris street scene painted by Vincent Van Gogh in 1887 while he was lodging with his brother Theo in the French capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Texas ranch heiress' art collection, worth about $150 million, up for auction(Twitter/artnet)
Texas ranch heiress' art collection, worth about $150 million, up for auction(Twitter/artnet)
art culture

Texas ranch heiress' art collection, worth about $150 million, up for auction

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:36 AM IST
  • Including works by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Franz Kline, the art collection of Texas oil and ranching heiress Anne Marion will be up for auction this spring in New York. Sotheby's said three masterworks at the heart of the collection are expected to each sell for over $20 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With Kashmir receiving heavy snowfall combined with the threat of the spread of Covid, cultural activities including theatres have been at a standstill.(ANI)
With Kashmir receiving heavy snowfall combined with the threat of the spread of Covid, cultural activities including theatres have been at a standstill.(ANI)
art culture

Plays resume in Kashmir Valley, offer relief to actors, theatre lovers

ANI, Srinagar (jammu And Kashmir) [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Theatre plays have resumed in Kashmir providing entertainment to art lovers in the state, after months of pandemic-induced shutdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhavi Mahadevan's new book focuses on Mahabharata character, Yayati's daughter(Twitter/madhavism)
Madhavi Mahadevan's new book focuses on Mahabharata character, Yayati's daughter(Twitter/madhavism)
art culture

Madhavi Mahadevan's new book focuses on Mahabharata character, Yayati's daughter

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Madhavi S Mahadevan's latest #novel 'Bride of the Forest: the Untold Story of Yayati's Daughter' traces feminist lineage by telling the lesser known story of a delicately poised figure in Mahabharata, Yayati's daughter
READ FULL STORY
Close
This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Olivia Colman, left, and Anthony Hopkins in a scene from "The Father."(AP)
This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Olivia Colman, left, and Anthony Hopkins in a scene from "The Father."(AP)
art culture

The Father: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman dissect dementia's disorientation

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:15 PM IST
“The Father,” which opens in theaters Friday, is Florian Zeller’s directorial debut but he’s a well-known French playwright and author who’s here adapting his own play, one that’s been put on around the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Beat poet and City Lights Bookstore founder Lawrence Ferlinghetti dies at 101(Twitter/CityLightsBooks/Sequimmarian)
Beat poet and City Lights Bookstore founder Lawrence Ferlinghetti dies at 101(Twitter/CityLightsBooks/Sequimmarian)
art culture

Beat poet and City Lights Bookstore founder Lawrence Ferlinghetti dies at 101

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Lawrence Ferlinghetti, the poet, publisher and City Lights Bookstore founder who helped launch the Beat movement and played a key role in a free-speech battle after he published Ginsberg's poem 'Howl" in 1956', passed away on Monday evening aged 101
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac