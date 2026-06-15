Living in a rental? These simple DIY upgrades can transform your home without renovation
From peel-and-stick decor to smart storage, here are some smart DIY upgrades you can consider to transform your rental home.
Living in a rental property can come with restrictions. You may not be allowed to paint, change the layout as you want, add permanent items, or make significant changes without getting permission from the landlord. However, that doesn’t mean you have to compromise. Even with these restrictions, you can still make your rented space comfortable and functional, and improve your living experience. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Keshav Mangla, GM-business development, Forteasia Realty Pvt. Ltd., shared tips on how you can upgrade your rental space.
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1. Create a dedicated work-from-home corner
“As working from home becomes the norm for more and more people, having a designated place to work from home really makes a difference,” said Keshav. In fact, a small section carved out in a room that includes a small desk, chair, and lamps can help you keep work and personal life activities in their respective spheres.
2. Improve entryway organisation
First impressions matter. Therefore, organising your entryway can give a positive first impression. Adding shoe organisational structures, wall hooks, storage benches, and key holders is a great way to reduce entryway space and add functionality.
3. Make better use of balcony space{{/usCountry}}
3. Make better use of balcony space{{/usCountry}}
Balconies extend living spaces, but often remain empty. Keshav recommends revamping it with a compact foldable chair, table, or a small garden; you can have the perfect space to relax or read outside.
4.Use vertical storage{{/usCountry}}
Balconies extend living spaces, but often remain empty. Keshav recommends revamping it with a compact foldable chair, table, or a small garden; you can have the perfect space to relax or read outside.
4.Use vertical storage{{/usCountry}}
Vertical storage is a great way to save space in an apartment without adding a lot of permanent features. Things like free-standing storage units and ladder racks, hanging storage unit or modular, stackable storage units can be great solutions.
5. Invest in multifunctional furniture
According to Keshav, when renting, investing in multifunctional furniture can really maximise the home. Things like a storage bed or a folding sofa bed, folding dining tables, and nesting tables can create a multifunctional, uncluttered home.
6. Introduce smart home technology
Smart home devices today can help renters add convenience and comfort easily. “Smart home devices that use plugs like smart bulbs, smart plugs, and voice assistants take little to no installation,” recommends Keshav. They can also be easily moved to a different home.
7. Improve energy efficiency
Switching to LED lights, smart appliances, smart power strips, and draft blockers can all help create a more comfortable home year-round and help save money on utilities. Smart, temporary changes can help make renting more comfortable, since renters can not make permanent design changes.