Living in a rental? These simple DIY upgrades can transform your home without renovation

Living in a rental property can come with restrictions. You may not be allowed to paint, change the layout as you want, add permanent items, or make significant changes without getting permission from the landlord. However, that doesn’t mean you have to compromise. Even with these restrictions, you can still make your rented space comfortable and functional, and improve your living experience. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Keshav Mangla, GM-business development, Forteasia Realty Pvt. Ltd., shared tips on how you can upgrade your rental space.

These simple DIY upgrades can transform your rental home without renovation.(Unsplash)

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1. Create a dedicated work-from-home corner

“As working from home becomes the norm for more and more people, having a designated place to work from home really makes a difference,” said Keshav. In fact, a small section carved out in a room that includes a small desk, chair, and lamps can help you keep work and personal life activities in their respective spheres.

2. Improve entryway organisation

First impressions matter. Therefore, organising your entryway can give a positive first impression. Adding shoe organisational structures, wall hooks, storage benches, and key holders is a great way to reduce entryway space and add functionality.

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A small section carved out in a room that includes a small desk, chair, and lamps can help you keep work and personal life activities in their respective spheres. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Make better use of balcony space {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Make better use of balcony space {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Balconies extend living spaces, but often remain empty. Keshav recommends revamping it with a compact foldable chair, table, or a small garden; you can have the perfect space to relax or read outside. 4.Use vertical storage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Balconies extend living spaces, but often remain empty. Keshav recommends revamping it with a compact foldable chair, table, or a small garden; you can have the perfect space to relax or read outside. 4.Use vertical storage {{/usCountry}}

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Vertical storage is a great way to save space in an apartment without adding a lot of permanent features. Things like free-standing storage units and ladder racks, hanging storage unit or modular, stackable storage units can be great solutions.

Vertical storage is a great way to save space in an apartment without adding a lot of permanent features. (Unsplash)

5. Invest in multifunctional furniture

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According to Keshav, when renting, investing in multifunctional furniture can really maximise the home. Things like a storage bed or a folding sofa bed, folding dining tables, and nesting tables can create a multifunctional, uncluttered home.

6. Introduce smart home technology

Smart home devices today can help renters add convenience and comfort easily. “Smart home devices that use plugs like smart bulbs, smart plugs, and voice assistants take little to no installation,” recommends Keshav. They can also be easily moved to a different home.

7. Improve energy efficiency

Switching to LED lights, smart appliances, smart power strips, and draft blockers can all help create a more comfortable home year-round and help save money on utilities. Smart, temporary changes can help make renting more comfortable, since renters can not make permanent design changes.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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