Maximize your space: Interior designing hacks to create more space for storage in your home

Storage issues are a common concern in today's ever-increasing consumerism culture and willingness to buy more. However, there are numerous ways to utilize and optimize space with the right interior design. In modern homes, storage solutions are integrated into the overall design of the home, rather than being an afterthought. This can include the use of built-in cabinetry, hidden storage areas, and multi-functional furniture pieces. The goal is to maximize storage without compromising the overall aesthetic of the space. Additionally, modern homes often incorporate open floor plans, which can be utilized to create a sense of spaciousness, while still providing ample storage options. (Also read: Home decor and interior design tips to make your bedroom appear bigger )

"Interior designers and furniture experts are constantly creating new and innovative storage solutions, from a well-designed play of drawers and shelves to cabinets to stools with storage to camouflaged cupboards to folding beds, and more. But the question is whether this new surge is a result of playing with a lack of space or whether it belongs to the minimalistic aesthetic idea. Today, comfort takes precedence over all else. People are realizing that the home is much more than just a shelter, and so it is important that your home is equipped to provide you with the right comfort and luxury, with innovations and new discoveries in design happening every day to supplement the evolving urban lifestyles," says, Mr.Cyrus Mody, Founder and Managing Partner, Viceroy Properties Ltd, in a conversation with HT Lifestyle.

He further shared some important design elements for increased storage.

1. Built-in units: Built-in cabinetry can provide ample storage space while also blending seamlessly with the overall design of the home. This can include kitchen cabinetry, built-in bookshelves, and wardrobes.

2. Multi-functional furniture: Furniture pieces that serve multiple purposes, such as ottomans with internal storage or beds with built-in drawers can provide more options without taking up extra space.

3. Hidden storage: Incorporating hidden storage solutions, such as pull-out drawers or lift-up beds, can make the most of unused space and keep the overall design of the home uncluttered.

4. Designated storage: Having a designated storage space is far more efficient and useful than general store cupboards, where everything gets thrown in and nothing can be found. Today one has the option of modified utility room cupboards that accommodate laundry baskets, and provide a designated space for each element.

5. Open floor plans: Modern homes often feature open floor plans that create a sense of spaciousness, provide layout flexibility, and improve property value, whilst also still providing ample storage options.

6. Wall-mounted storage: Wall-mounted storage options that include shelves, display racks, and hooks, among other such elements can help to keep things off the floor and create more room for storing more items than usual.

7. Ensure safety and care for children: A well-crafted storage unit in a child's room is adequate for storing all unwanted toys and accessories, also preventing the space from getting cramped.

8. Smart storage: Modern homes tend to incorporate smart storage solutions, such as smart closet organizers, etc that help you to optimize your storage space and make it easier for you to access stored items.

Making the most of the available space in the storage units, not only adds space but also accentuates the purpose of home furniture. However, sometimes discarding some items due to emotional attachment, or memories associated with it can be difficult. Thus, having dedicated storage options for the less frequently used items can help free up space for the frequently used ones.

Implementing better organization techniques, such as using storage bins or containers, can help make it easier to access stored items and keep spaces clutter-free, whilst also creating a functional, clutter-free living space that is both aesthetically pleasing and practical.

