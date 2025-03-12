Move over marble: Stylish tile options for contemporary homes that won't break your bank

When it comes to home design, marble has almost become synonymous with stylish interiors. It carries a certain grandeur that wins over designers and homeowners alike. But despite its timeless appeal, don’t develop tunnel vision for marble alone. Not only is it expensive, but it also requires diligent maintenance. There are other tile options to besides marble. (Shutterstock)

Does that mean you have to compromise on the aesthetics? Not at all. By broadening your horizon, you can explore a wide variety of tiles that bring sophistication and personality to your home.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Architect Natasha Kochhar, Associate Partner and Principal Architect at LTDF, recommended other types of floor styles. She also shared in which room the tiles ideally would suit and other features for installation along with the recommendation, she also shared instructions on basic maintenance.

1. Ceramic tiles

Raw materials are combined, ground into a fine powder and dried to create ceramic tiles. After that, the tiles are glazed and heated to high temperatures in kilns to ensure their longevity. These are available in a plethora of alternatives with an array of colours and designs. These are perfect for high-traffic areas they are generally scratch and stain-free.

Applications:

In bathrooms , they are widely used for flooring and at times as dado tiles.

Also used in walkways and pool surrounds as they are anti-slippery.

and surrounds as they are anti-slippery. Kitchen countertops and backsplash can also benefit from these tiles.



Do’s and Don’ts:

To get rid of dirt and debris that could scrape the surface, or vacuum often.

Spills should be cleaned up right away to avoid discolouration, especially on unglazed tiles.

To avoid moisture damage, avoid leaving standing water on tiles for long periods.

To prevent the tiles from chipping or breaking, avoid placing heavy things on them.

2. Vitrified tiles

Similar to ceramic tiles, vitrified tiles also include silica. The magic occurs when these tiles are vitrified; the silica and clay combine and melt to form a strong, glass-like substance inside each tile. This unique quality guarantees that the tiles will continue to be strong even after years of use, maintaining their natural luster.

Features:

Available in a range of finishes, like textured and matte.

Extremely robust and impervious to water absorption and scratches

For realistic patterns and designs, modern vitrified tiles frequently use cutting-edge technology like digital printing.

Do’s and Don’ts:

To keep floors clean, simple chores like routine vacuuming, sweeping, and mopping can be done regularly.

The lifespan and surface finish of the tiles might be harmed by abrasive cleaning techniques such as metal scrapes and acid.

3. Onyx Tiles



Adding an element of luxury to flooring, onyx tiles are prioritised for their sheen and decorative designs. Natural onyx stone, which was created in limestone caverns over thousands of years, is used to make onyx tiles. Onyx blocks are taken out of quarries and then carved with specialised cutting tools into thin slabs. The distinctive veining and translucency of the stone are then revealed by polishing these slabs.

Features:

These tiles possess unique veining patterns.

They have translucent qualities that let light through; as they are porous and prone to stains and scratches, they need extra attention.

Its transparency makes Onyx ideal for backlit applications.

Do’s and Don’ts:

Use a gentle cleanser made especially for natural stone.

To prevent scratching the surface, clean with sponges or gentle cloths.

Don't place heavy items on the onyx tiles.

4. Mosaic Tiles

Ancient civilisations including the Greeks and Romans created mosaic art for its elaborate patterns and narrative components. These tiles are created by employing waterjet machines or cutting equipment to split big sheets of stone or glass into smaller pieces. Adhesives or grout are then used to adhere these smaller pieces into patterns or designs on a mesh backing or paper face.

Features:

Provide a vast array of colours and textures to create countless design options.

Mosaic tiles can be extremely resilient to wear and moisture depending on the material.

Do’s and Don’ts:

Mosaic tiles should be cleaned frequently with water and a light detergent to get rid of dirt.

Even though mosaic tiles are often water-resistant, grout damage can be avoided by extended contact with water.

Lastly, she emphasized the importance of utility when choosing tiles. Some tiles are designed specifically for walls, while others work for both walls and floors. Similarly, while certain tiles are versatile enough for indoor and outdoor use, others are best suited for only one setting.

