Not just walls, add colour to your floors too: Complete guide on how to achieve the perfect look

Colour is a very powerful mood influencer. Each and every colour has a distinct personality and when introduced into a space, it transmits that essence. Colour psychology explores exactly this concept, how different colours can influence mood and energy. Splash of colour for the flooring ties the look of the space well. (Shutterstock)

In a home, every room has a unique purpose and its energy should be in tandem with that function. So to achieve this harmony, colour comes in. A well-aligned colour complements the space and its utility.

Although walls and the various treatments have been the primary way to add colour in spaces. But did you know you can add a touch of colour in the flooring as well? The colours need not solely be for the floor but can also be added through textile materials like rugs and carpets.

In an interview with HT, Sanjay Sharma, President of Vitero Tiles, shared a room-by-room guide to floor colours. He included all the rooms, from kitchen to balcony. Along with tiles, he also mentioned which type of tile to go forward with. Consider it your guide for a comprehensive understanding of flooring colours.

Room-by-room guide

These are the suggestions Sanjay shared:

Living room

Matte grey flooring is one of the options.(PC: Vitero Tiles)

For social spaces, warm and inviting hues like beige, taupe, soft brown, terracotta, and warm greys are best. These earthy tones promote comfort and conversation, inviting people to relax and connect. Large-format porcelain or ceramic tiles with a matte or textured finish can reduce glare and create a cosy effect. Neutral-toned tiles offer a timeless and adaptable look. Avoid overusing vibrant colours on large surfaces, as this can overwhelm the space and detract from a relaxing atmosphere.

Kitchen

Aim for energising yet balanced tones to enhance productivity. White, light grey, soft yellow, muted blues, and greens are ideal. Light colours reflect cleanliness, visually amplifying the space, while greens and blues evoke freshness, and yellow adds warmth and optimism. Glossy ceramic or vitrified tiles are suitable for easy cleaning, stain resistance, and enhanced brightness. Subway tiles in white or pastel shades can enhance light reflection and give the kitchen a more spacious feel for a modern look. Avoid excessively dark colours, which can make the kitchen feel smaller and less inviting, and very bright blues, which can be unappetising.

Bathroom

Opt for calming and refreshing shades to promote relaxation. Aqua blue, pastel green, soft grey, and white create a spa-like atmosphere and encourage a sense of calm. Anti-skid matte-finish tiles are recommended for flooring to ensure safety, while glossy water-resistant wall tiles enhance brightness and ease of cleaning. Larger tiles with minimal grout lines can make small bathrooms appear more spacious and easier to clean. Avoid very dark colours in a small bathroom, as this can make it feel claustrophobic.

Bedroom

Choose restful and comforting tones for better sleep. Soft lavender, dusty pink, light beige, and pale blue promote serenity and rest. Studies suggest these colours can contribute to better sleep quality by lowering heart rate and reducing anxiety. Wood-finish or satin-textured tiles add warmth and a soft, elegant touch. Soft beige or pastel-coloured tiles paired with warm lighting can create an intimate and cosy feel. Avoid very stimulating or bright colours like reds or oranges, which can disrupt sleep patterns.

Balcony & outdoor areas

Select earthy and natural tones for a tranquil retreat. Terracotta, deep green, stone grey, and rustic brown blend with natural elements, fostering peace and a connection with nature, creating a serene and relaxing outdoor space. Weather-resistant vitrified tiles or stone-finish tiles ensure durability against changing weather conditions. Textured anti-slip tiles provide better grip during rainy seasons while adding a natural stone-like aesthetic. Do not choose tiles that are too smooth or slippery, especially in areas prone to moisture.

How to identify the right colour shade

Colour exists on a spectrum with several different shades and hues. It's important to adjust it to the room's size as well. Selecting a colour is not solely about personal preference, the room's design also needs to be taken into consideration.

Sanjay Sharma shared these important tips: