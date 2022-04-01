Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Mumbai art exhibition displays artworks that are inspired by Rumi’s poetry
Mumbai art exhibition displays artworks that are inspired by Rumi’s poetry

A predominately female exhibit, it will last for two days and will showcases everything from sculptures to paintings
Published on Apr 01, 2022 06:47 PM IST
ByAbigail Banerji

Mumbaikars will experience 13th century Sufi poet Rumi’s words in a novel way at an art exhibition inspired by his soulful body of work. The show, Postcards from Rumi, will be held on April 2-3 in the city (at Cymroza Art Gallery). It will feature 60 works by 20 artists, including two sculptors.

Singapore-based abstract artist Sangeeta Charan, who is displaying her art at the show, shares that her work has been inspired by Rumi’s quote, ‘There is hope after despair and many suns after darkness.’ In her pieces, she depicts a connection with Nature.

Meanwhile, what motivated artist Krishna Khanna is Rumi’s quote — ‘The universe is not outside of you. Look inside yourself; everything that you want, you already are.’ Her circular canvas shows the intersection of infinity, art and emotion.

Curator of the exhibition and an artist herself, Bindal Shah found her muse in this verse by the great poet — ‘He makes the door, he makes the lock, and he makes the key.’ She elaborates, “My faith in the divine was reinstated by this simple but poignant thought.”

City-based sculptor Sonika Shah’s work is based on Rumi’s philosophy on love, how only someone that loves you will be able to understand the true meaning of your actions and feelings.

Pune’s Mehernosh Venkatraman, the sole man displaying at this event, chose to highlight Rumi’s following words in his work: ‘Your heart is the size of the ocean. Go find yourself in its hidden depths.’ With art that is both colourful yet mysterious, Venkatraman says, “Most of Rumi’s quotes are profound and offer advice that is relevant even today.”

Catch it Live

What: Postcards from Rumi!

Where: Cymroza Art Gallery, Mumbai

When: April 2-3

Timing: 11am - 7pm

Story Saved
