Mumbai founder shares view from 'insane hidden gem in south Bombay' to escape city chaos: ‘Very few people know about…’

In India’s fast-paced financial capital, where the hustle-and-bustle culture can often leave people feeling overwhelmed, a Mumbai entrepreneur has sparked interest by sharing a serene oasis hiding in plain sight. Also read | Mumbai woman captures grandparents’ pure joy at seeing the sea for the first time

Interior designer Sarah Sham shared a 'hidden gem' in Mumbai that sits right on the ocean. (Instagram/ /sarahmsham)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sarah Sham, the principal designer who founded the Mumbai-based interior design firm Essajees Atelier in 2014, took to Instagram on June 21 to showcase a 'hidden' sanctuary that offers a drastic contrast to the city's notorious traffic and noise.

A 'best-kept secret' on the ocean

In a video titled ‘A sound healing and meditation spot literally sitting on the ocean’, Sarah detailed her personal quest to find tranquillity after a period of intense travel. "Came back from travel with my mind completely overcrowded — too much noise, too little stillness. Needed a hard reset, not another to-do list," she wrote in her caption.

"A friend pointed me to this sound healing session on the water, in the heart of south Mumbai, and it was exactly the slice of peace I didn’t know I was missing. The kind of quiet that actually rewires something. If your mind feels as loud as mine did, reach out to @shaktisouls_ and book yourself a session. Hidden gem, fully worth the find," Sarah added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the video clip, Sarah did not hold back her enthusiasm for the unique location: "This is the most insane hidden gem in South Bombay, and very few people know it exists," She added, “A sound healing and meditation spot literally sitting on the ocean, no traffic, no noise, just waves and silence.” Also read | Shararat reunion centred on magic of stillness: Inside yoga and meditation journey of actors Shruti Seth, Aditi Malikk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video clip, Sarah did not hold back her enthusiasm for the unique location: "This is the most insane hidden gem in South Bombay, and very few people know it exists," She added, “A sound healing and meditation spot literally sitting on the ocean, no traffic, no noise, just waves and silence.” Also read | Shararat reunion centred on magic of stillness: Inside yoga and meditation journey of actors Shruti Seth, Aditi Malikk {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Inside the sanctuary: waves, silence, Mumbai skyline {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inside the sanctuary: waves, silence, Mumbai skyline {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video provided a vivid tour of the therapeutic space and its sweeping surroundings. Sarah began by filming herself inside a spacious, beautifully curated studio before panning the camera to show what makes the location truly breathtaking. The room featured sleek chevron-patterned flooring, indoor plants, and large glass windows. Arranged in a wide circle on the floor were individual meditation mats and plush pillows, all centred around a collection of brass singing bowls, gongs, and other sound-healing instruments.

Through the massive glass windows was an expansive, unobstructed view of the Arabian Sea. In the distance, the iconic Mumbai skyline stood tall against a bright blue sky dotted with soft clouds. The video also captured an adjacent outdoor area with a manicured green lawn, framed by an ornate black-iron fence. Weathered, vintage-style green metal benches and tables were positioned along the water’s edge, offering an ideal spot to sit and look out across the bay toward the city.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As the camera panned across the peaceful water, capturing a lone orange boat lazily floating in the distance, Sarah highlighted the environment's transformative quality. "You sit down, the city disappears, and this view, this is what you're meditating in front of," she said. "This, I promise you, is one of South Bombay's best-kept secrets. Share this with someone who really needs this kind of a reset and look in the caption for all of the details," she added.

For residents accustomed to constant movement, the concept of a space where 'the city disappears' is a rare luxury. By sharing this hidden enclave, Sarah highlighted a growing shift among urban professionals seeking mindfulness and mental resets within the very city boundaries that usually demand their non-stop energy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON