Discover your wellness fix at these therapeutic getaways

More than a coveted resort amid sprawling nature or a hotel with burgeoning health programmes, a wellness retreat can be defined as a purposeful getaway for the mind, body and soul. The India Wellness Tourism Market is set to reach $26.55 billion by 2029, marking a 6% increase from 2024, according to Mordor Intelligence, a consulting company.

Earlier this month, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a photo dump from his days at an Austrian health resort. But not just celebs, many Indian travelers are now eyeing rejuvenating retreats both in India and abroad. The India Wellness Tourism Market is set to reach $26.55 billion by 2029, marking a 6% increase from 2024, according to Mordor Intelligence, a consulting company.

As we observe World Sauntering Day, which calls on people to slow down, we have rounded up destination retreats from across India for a psychological, physical and spiritual getaway.

Revitalizing the hormone cycle

Many traditional therapies are believed to stabilise hormones, unblock energy flow, and restore the natural circadian rhythm of the body. Ananda in the Himalayas, situated in the mountains of Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, is one such high-end wellness retreat that addresses hormone imbalance and detox with its Rebalance programme based on Vedic philosophy. Hormonal Harmony programme at The Tamara in Coorg, Karnataka, also utilises naturopathy to restore hormonal balance.

The sound of healing

Sound healing therapy utilizes elements of music to enhance physical and emotional well-being. Ekaanta, a luxury wellness retreat, situated on the banks of the Ganges in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, offers sound healing sessions among other things such as waterfall meditation. Atmantan, located in Mulshi, Maharashtra, is another resort that offers sound therapy sessions using Tibetan bowls, gong baths, tuning forks and eve

Sound healing therapy utilises elements of music to enhance physical and emotional well-being

n classical music.

Ayurvedic immersion

Apart from healing practices, ayurveda offers a repository of recipes for holistic healing. Kairali, the ayurvedic healing village in Palakkad, Kerala, is one such resort that utilises ancient recipes for healing purposes. Dubbed a hospital resort, it consists of 20 physicians who supervise guests’ doshas (ailments according to Vedic philosophy) to recommend remedies. The Leela Kovalam Ayurveda Resort, Kerala, is another retreat that offers consultations with ayurvedic doctors to determine unique body types and curate personalised treatment plans for holistic healing.

Into the wild

Nothing spells like a retreat from the urban rat-race like a walk into Nature. The increasing popularity of forest bathing, a form of Japanese eco-therapy that involves immersing oneself in the forest atmosphere to reduce stress, is evidence of its effectiveness. Dharana At Shillim, an eco-conscious luxury retreat in the Shilimb Valley of Sahyadris, Maharashtra, is one such resort that offers immersive forest bathing programmes. Kaivalyam Retreat, Kerala, set amid the lush tea plantations of Munnar, is another retreat offering forest bathing with ayurvedic practitioners as guides.

Dose of Tibetan medicine

Tibetan medicine, also known as Sowa Rigpa, is one of the world’s oldest documented medical traditions, originating from Tibet over 2,000 years ago. Like Ayurveda, it also focuses on the natural healing of mind, body and soul. Six Senses Vana, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, offers a Sowa Rigpa-based retreat that blends technology with ancient wisdom. Taj Wayanad Resort and Spa, Kerala, also offers personalised health plans from Tibetan medicine experts, and treatments including Tibetan massage and energy healing.