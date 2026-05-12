Mumbai woman declares Bengaluru’s food superior, calls for iconic eateries 'Nagarjuna and Meghana' to open in Mumbai

In a move that has sparked a spirited culinary debate online, Mumbai-based content creator Reha Adani took to Instagram to share her brief but intense food tour of Bengaluru. Reha, who visited the city for just enough time to squeeze in three meals, didn't hold back in her assessment of the two cities' food scenes. Also read | Step inside 'world’s largest cafe' in Bengaluru spread across 90,000 square foot with a unique south Indian temple theme

Reha Adani's food tour in Bengaluru prompted a debate on social media about the culinary scenes of Mumbai and Bengaluru. (Instagram/ stitchyourmap)

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"I’m sorry, Mumbaikars, our food game is nothing compared to that of Bangalore’s (Bengaluru's)," Reha wrote in a caption that accompanied her video review on May 6. Admitting her bias, she added, "I’m clearly a rice lover because wdym [what do you mean] all three meals were just rice."

A whirlwind rice-centric food tour

The video documents Reha's immediate mission upon landing: "I have just landed in Bangalore, and unfortunately, I only have enough time to have three meals in the city, which I haven't stopped dreaming about ever since I booked my tickets. So without wasting any more time, let's eat," she told her followers.

Her first stop was the legendary Nagarjuna Restaurant, a staple for traditional Andhra-style meals served on banana leaves. "I took a cab straight to Nagarjuna to relive the best meal of my life, and I'm not even exaggerating," Reha gushed while filming herself enjoying the spread. "If there's heaven on earth, it is this. Trust me, the flavours, the spices, everything is absolutely banging," she added. Reha shared that she 'devoured the whole meal within a few minutes', adding, "You cannot even imagine how happy I am right now. I so want to go back to eat this again."

From biryani to Mexican delights

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{{^usCountry}} The creator's 'food game' didn't stop at traditional meals. She also visited Meghana Foods, known for its spicy and fragrant biryanis, which she rated: "Solid 10 on 10. Too good." Her third stop was Chinita Real Mexican Food, which she dubbed 'the most authentic and my favourite Mexican food in India'. Before departing, she even managed to grab a pastry from Aubree at the airport to enjoy on her flight home. The plea for expansion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The creator's 'food game' didn't stop at traditional meals. She also visited Meghana Foods, known for its spicy and fragrant biryanis, which she rated: "Solid 10 on 10. Too good." Her third stop was Chinita Real Mexican Food, which she dubbed 'the most authentic and my favourite Mexican food in India'. Before departing, she even managed to grab a pastry from Aubree at the airport to enjoy on her flight home. The plea for expansion {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reha ended her video with a direct appeal to the owners of these Bengaluru institutions to expand to her home city: "Nagarjuna Restaurant, Meghana Foods, Chinita Real Mexican Food, this is an open request and offer to join hands with me and open a branch in Mumbai because I cannot live without this food for longer please." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reha ended her video with a direct appeal to the owners of these Bengaluru institutions to expand to her home city: "Nagarjuna Restaurant, Meghana Foods, Chinita Real Mexican Food, this is an open request and offer to join hands with me and open a branch in Mumbai because I cannot live without this food for longer please." {{/usCountry}}

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She added, “I apologise to my fellow Mumbaikers, but Bangalore's food culture is way better than ours. So to whomsoever is concerned, Mumbai deserves all of this food, too. Please open yours soon.” Also read | Bengaluru’s restaurants stay low-key, but stand out

Instagram weighs in

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The post quickly became a battleground for foodies from both metropolises. Some sided with Reha, with one vegetarian commenter sharing, "All I can see... in Mumbai is 200 Japanese food and benne dosa outlets (which is again borrowed from Bangalore). And if I want some other cuisine or good food, I have to either travel for 1.5 hours one way or pay at least ₹2,000."

However, others defended Mumbai's consistency. One Instagram user who splits their time between both cities argued, "You pick any random restaurant in Mumbai, it won’t disappoint you; when it comes to Bangalore, selecting a place with good food is a task." Another sceptic suggested that a one-day trip might provide a skewed perspective: "Coming to Bangalore for a day and eating food here definitely feels good... but living here has made me realise that Mumbai’s culture is honestly better overall."

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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