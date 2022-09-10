Must-have decor pieces to add a calming look to your home interiors

Homes reflect our mood. The idea of creating a calm and a colourful space at home is to keep our mind relaxed and ourselves happy. Home is the space where we come back to after a difficult day out at work. That's why when we return, we need to have that feeling of relaxation and calmness, which is missing outside. Hence, we invest on creating a safe space and a space that reflects our mood and our inner selves. Speaking of the same, Komal Jain, Creative Head, Kay Design House told HT Lifestyle, “Your home is your refuge. It's where you can feel safe and relaxed when life gets overwhelming. Certain decorating choices help foster that sense of peace, and how you decorate a space can have a huge impact on how you feel while you're in it. A well-designed space filled with items you love can be calming and relieve stress, while cluttered rooms can have the opposite effect on your mood and mental health.”

Komal Jain further listed down the things that can add a calming effect to the interiors; they are:

Using neutral tones - Muted, neutral tones are easier on the eye than bright colors.

Cluster of colours - For a punch of happiness and positivity, add in a few brightly colored accessories such as pillows or throws and watch the space get more vibrant.

Aroma therapy- Using an aroma can actually calm your mind down in a very positive way. So, things like diffusers and scented candles are the way to go in order to create a beautiful space indoors.

Gardening- if you are someone who loves to have green space then gardening is the way. Plants bring an excellent atmosphere in the house and make one’s space come alive. Also, they make the interiors look prettier and more composed.

Adding to the same, Pushpender Hooda, Co-Founder, Pelican Essentials shared a few tips on the must-have decors to add calming look to the interiors:

Drapes, slipcovers - Drapes that pool on the floor, loose-fitting slipcovers, and fluffed pillows - all contribute to a relaxed atmosphere in a room.

Nature - Bringing nature inside in the room with a bouquet of flowers, a branch arrangement or a few houseplants; subtly provide a breath of fresh air to the interiors.