Never released John Lennon recording to be auctioned in Copenhagen for USD 47,000
Never released John Lennon recording to be auctioned in Copenhagen for USD 47,000

The tape, featuring the song "Radio Peace", was recorded on January 5, 1970 by four Danish boys who had succeeded in getting a interview with the couple for a local school magazine.
Reuters, Copenhagen
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 07:35 AM IST
Never released John Lennon recording to be auctioned in Copenhagen for USD 47,000(AFP)

A cassette tape recording of an interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, including a never released song, made while they visited Denmark in 1970 will be auctioned in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

The tape, featuring the song "Radio Peace", was recorded on January 5, 1970 by four Danish boys who had succeeded in getting a interview with the couple for a local school magazine.

The tape, which the four are selling along with photographs from the meeting, will go on sale with an estimated price of between USD 31,500 and USD 47,000, auction house Bruun Rasmussen said.

During the 33-minute recording, Lennon speaks about the couple's peace campaign, his frustration with the Beatles image, and the length of his hair.

The recording also features the pair humming along to Christmas songs while dancing around a Christmas tree, and Lennon playing the guitar and singing "Give Peace a Chance" and "Radio Peace".

Lennon wrote "Radio Peace" as part of the couple's peace campaign because they wanted to open a radio station in Amsterdam under the same name.

Lennon and Yoko Ono arrived in northern Denmark in late December 1969 and stayed at an isolated farm for more than a month, according to the auction house.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
