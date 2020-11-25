e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Books / Playful book about The Beatles wins major nonfiction prize

Playful book about The Beatles wins major nonfiction prize

Craig Brown’s “One Two Three Four: The Beatles in Time” was named winner of the 50,000-pound Baillie Gifford Prize at a virtual ceremony in London.

books Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 13:17 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Associated Press | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
London
Brown’s “composite biography” juxtaposes the stories of John, Paul, George and Ringo with relatives, partners, artists, imitators, hangers-on and others drawn into their orbit.
Brown’s “composite biography” juxtaposes the stories of John, Paul, George and Ringo with relatives, partners, artists, imitators, hangers-on and others drawn into their orbit.(Amazon)
         

A book that looks at The Beatles from a playful kaleidoscope of angles won Britain’s leading nonfiction literary award on Tuesday.

Craig Brown’s “One Two Three Four: The Beatles in Time” was named winner of the 50,000-pound ($66,000) Baillie Gifford Prize at a virtual ceremony in London.

Brown’s “composite biography” juxtaposes the stories of John, Paul, George and Ringo with relatives, partners, artists, imitators, hangers-on and others drawn into their orbit.

Broadcaster Martha Kearney, who chaired the judging panel, said Brown’s “joyous, irreverent, insightful celebration” of the Fab Four was “a shaft of light piercing the deep gloom of 2020.”

“Who would have thought that a book about The Beatles could seem so fresh?” she said.

The award recognizes English-language books in current affairs, history, politics, science, sport, travel, biography, autobiography and the arts.

Brown beat a shortlist that included Sudhir Hazareesingh’s Haitian revolution history “Black Spartacus,” Matthew Cobb’s “The Idea of the Brain” and Christina Lamb’s book about women and war “Our Bodies, Their Battlefield.”

The other finalists were Amy Stanley’s “Stranger in the Shogun’s City,” about a woman’s life in 19th-century Japan, and “The Haunting of Alma Fielding” by Kate Summerscale, a fact-based story of apparently supernatural events.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
China says India’s latest app ban order violates WTO rules
China says India’s latest app ban order violates WTO rules
Cyclone Nivar updates: Army ready to assist TN, Puducherry administration
Cyclone Nivar updates: Army ready to assist TN, Puducherry administration
India again rubbishes Pak’s ‘terror dossier’, reminds world of bin Laden’s presence in Abbottabad
India again rubbishes Pak’s ‘terror dossier’, reminds world of bin Laden’s presence in Abbottabad
Congress’ indispensable man, an emissary and an archetypal party person
Congress’ indispensable man, an emissary and an archetypal party person
100kg heroin in empty fuel tank seized from Lankan boat. Pakistan is the source
100kg heroin in empty fuel tank seized from Lankan boat. Pakistan is the source
Covid-19: In Maharashtra, mortality rate in 21-40 year age group low despite high infection
Covid-19: In Maharashtra, mortality rate in 21-40 year age group low despite high infection
Pak great Waqar Younis praises two India batsmen ahead of Australia series
Pak great Waqar Younis praises two India batsmen ahead of Australia series
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Latest Books News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In