New Delhi art exhibition features 40 masterpieces by 20 Indian greats
In a tribute to Indian art legends, who exhibited sustained commitment to art since the early 20th century, a new art exhibition in New Delhi showcases over 40 luxury art works by the country's 20 master artists of all times.
The nearly two-month long exhibition, underway at DLF Emporio, Vasant Kunj, is organised by a new-age art consulting company Masha Art. The art show features Indian modern and contemporary master artists, holding out "hope and cheer" in its exclusive curation.
It features artworks by eminent artists such as FN Souza, Ram Kumar, Sakti Burman, K Laxma Goud, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Thota Vaikuntam, Manu Parekh, Seema Kohli, Neeraj Goswami, Manoj Dutta and more.
"Indian art has gained momentum as an excellent store of wealth among all periods. While the economy has tanked during the pandemic, Indian art has not only flourished, it has also set record prices.
"Art adds life to any space. With an excellent collecting opportunity that it provides, art also stimulates a person's inner vision and keeps one inspired. Our curation of the masterpieces will add a vibrant, bright twist to your physical spaces and art portfolios," said Ishita Kheterpal co-founder, Masha Art.
Curated for collectors, connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike, the art works also include paintings from the Bombay Progressive Artists' Group, she added.
The exhibition will come to a close on March 31.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women's Day 2021: Celebrate spirit of womanhood with these Bollywood films
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italian Baroque artist Gian Lorenzo Bernini's rare art to go on sale in France
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Delhi art exhibition features 40 masterpieces by 20 Indian greats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artisans from various districts in Rajasthan attend event to learn about GI tags
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Online festival to empower young women, celebrate womanhood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan Buddhist temples survive Covid-19 lockdown with online funerals, Zen apps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York cinemas reopen, brightening outlook for theaters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s Covid tales: 60+ Give a shot to life, say better safe!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Banksy at work: Black hoodie, head torch, paint and freedom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
American Academy of Arts and Letters expands, diversifies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lagerfeld's art, furniture collections to be auctioned in Monaco in autumn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guinness Book's ‘master of monster vegetables’ grows world’s heaviest turnip
- Guinness World Records highlights Canada man as ‘the master of monster vegetables’ for working in his garden in the past year to grow ‘three colossal, record-breaking turnips - all of which have broken the record for the world’s heaviest turnip’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mobile orchestra tries to bring cheer to Venezuelan streets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet the young inheritors of the Sindhi legacy, with Saaz Aggarwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Life Hacks: What kind of storyteller are you, asks Charles Assisi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox