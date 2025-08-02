Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
Outdoor furniture picks at up to 80% off on Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 03:00 pm IST

Upgrade your outdoors this Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 with patio sets, swings, benches & more at up to 80% off. Style meets comfort outside!

DEVOKO 5 Pieces Patio Furniture Set Outdoor Sofa and Ottoman Set with Cushions & Center Table, HDPE Wicker Rattan for Lawn, Pool, Balcony, Backyard (Silver and Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹23,399

BRISHI Outdoor 4 Seater Sofa Set | Balcony Sofa | Patio Furniture Sets | Conversation Sets | Braid & Rope Garden Sofa Set (Beige), 220 cm, 70 cm View Details checkDetails

₹30,999

AAKARSHAK India 2+1 Outdoor Indoor Patio Furniture Sets Rattan Chair Patio Set Conversation Set Poolside Lawn Chairs Swingarea Balcony Outdoor Garden Furniture Chair (Cream & Yellow) View Details checkDetails

Wooden Street Sienna Wicker Outdoor Garden Chair Set of 2, Garden Patio Chair Set, Balcony Wicker Furniture with 2 Chairs Only, Furniture for Terrace (23X19X31 Inch, Dark Brown) 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

Corazzin Garden Patio Seating Chair and Table Set Outdoor Balcony Garden Coffee Table Set Furniture with 1 Table and 4 Chairs Set (Black), Rattan, 22 Inch, 24 Inch, Inch View Details checkDetails

₹10,599

DEVOKO Outdoor Conversation Hdpe Wicker Furniture Set with Cushions & Coffee Table for Small Space, Garden, Backyard, Porch, Pool (White & Light Green), 2 Seater View Details checkDetails

₹13,399

Happy Star Outdoor Furniture Double Seater Swing (Black Swing with Grey Cushion) (Black/Grey Sofa) View Details checkDetails

₹21,990

Outdoor Patio Swing Chair Canopy Replacement - 3 Seater Porch Swing Seat Cover, Waterproof Windproof Anti-UV Heavy Duty Rip Proof Garden Hammock Top, Furniture Covers (Grey, Large) View Details checkDetails

₹7,496

Swingzy Cotton Netted Rope Hanging Swing Chair for Adults & Kids/Swing for Balcony/Outdoor Swing Chair/Hammock Swing for Home, Patio, Garden, Indoor (120 Kg Capacity, White) View Details checkDetails

₹899

BRISHI Rattan & Wicker Garden Patio Seating Chair And Table Set Outdoor Balcony Garden Coffee Table Set Furniture And 2 Chairs 1 Table Set With Cushion (Light Brown), 64 Centimeters, 70 CM, 67 CM View Details checkDetails

₹15,199

DEVOKO 5 Piece Patio Furniture Conversation Set with Ottoman,Outdoor Patio Chairs Wicker Patio Bistro Set for Backyard, Pool, Porch (Dark Brown & Cream) View Details checkDetails

₹21,299

PRATHAM India 4+1 Outdoor Indoor Patio Furniture Sets Rattan Chair, Wicker Conversation Set Bistro Set Balcony Garden Furniture (White & Orange Cushion) View Details checkDetails

₹15,915

ecofynd 6.6 Feet High x 3 Feet Wide Garden Arch with 2-Seater Bench, Metal Arbor Trellis for Climbing Plant with Outdoor Garden Chair, Backdrop Stand for Wedding Lawn Backyard Party Decor (GC001-WHT) View Details checkDetails

OUTLIVING Cast Iron 3 Seater Garden Bench for Indoor & Outdoor Park | Patio | Living Room | Terrace | Balcony - Black View Details checkDetails

FurniFuture Curved Cast Iron 3 Seater Metal Bench Brown FRP Waterproof Termite-Proof Seating for Garden Patio Balcony Terrace Indoor Outdoor (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

This Freedom Festival, give your outdoor spaces a stylish, restful makeover. Be it a terrace brunch, balcony reading nook, or a garden party; Amazon's best-selling outdoor furniture is up to 80% off. Here are our top picks by category:

Outdoor furniture picks at up to 80% off on Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025
Top outdoor furniture picks at up to 80% off:

Outdoor patio furniture sets:

Patio sofa sets are the perfect fusion of outdoor durability and indoor-level comfort. Whether it's a balcony brunch or a backyard evening with friends, these sets redefine lounging.

1.

DEVOKO 5 Pieces Patio Furniture Set Outdoor Sofa and Ottoman Set with Cushions & Center Table, HDPE Wicker Rattan for Lawn, Pool, Balcony, Backyard (Silver and Grey)
2.

BRISHI Outdoor 4 Seater Sofa Set | Balcony Sofa | Patio Furniture Sets | Conversation Sets | Braid & Rope Garden Sofa Set (Beige), 220 cm, 70 cm
3.

AAKARSHAK India 2+1 Outdoor Indoor Patio Furniture Sets Rattan Chair Patio Set Conversation Set Poolside Lawn Chairs Swingarea Balcony Outdoor Garden Furniture Chair (Cream & Yellow)
Outdoor patio chairs:

Ideal for balconies, terraces, and smaller setups, patio chairs are easy to move, easy to love. Whether you're working from a sunlit corner or hosting tea with friends, these seats deliver.

4.

Wooden Street Sienna Wicker Outdoor Garden Chair Set of 2, Garden Patio Chair Set, Balcony Wicker Furniture with 2 Chairs Only, Furniture for Terrace (23X19X31 Inch, Dark Brown) 1 Year Warranty
5.

Corazzin Garden Patio Seating Chair and Table Set Outdoor Balcony Garden Coffee Table Set Furniture with 1 Table and 4 Chairs Set (Black), Rattan, 22 Inch, 24 Inch, Inch
6.

DEVOKO Outdoor Conversation Hdpe Wicker Furniture Set with Cushions & Coffee Table for Small Space, Garden, Backyard, Porch, Pool (White & Light Green), 2 Seater
Outdoor swings:

Create a calm corner to nap, read, or simply sway away the stress. From stylish porch swings to cosy hammocks, these picks help you slow down and settle in.

7.

Happy Star Outdoor Furniture Double Seater Swing (Black Swing with Grey Cushion) (Black/Grey Sofa)
8.

Outdoor Patio Swing Chair Canopy Replacement - 3 Seater Porch Swing Seat Cover, Waterproof Windproof Anti-UV Heavy Duty Rip Proof Garden Hammock Top, Furniture Covers (Grey, Large)
9.

Swingzy Cotton Netted Rope Hanging Swing Chair for Adults & Kids/Swing for Balcony/Outdoor Swing Chair/Hammock Swing for Home, Patio, Garden, Indoor (120 Kg Capacity, White)
Outdoor rattan furniture:

 

For those who crave earthy tones and timeless charm, rattan furniture is an evergreen choice. It weaves comfort with visual texture, making any space feel warm and lived in.

10.

BRISHI Rattan & Wicker Garden Patio Seating Chair And Table Set Outdoor Balcony Garden Coffee Table Set Furniture And 2 Chairs 1 Table Set With Cushion (Light Brown), 64 Centimeters, 70 CM, 67 CM
11.

DEVOKO 5 Piece Patio Furniture Conversation Set with Ottoman,Outdoor Patio Chairs Wicker Patio Bistro Set for Backyard, Pool, Porch (Dark Brown & Cream)
12.

PRATHAM India 4+1 Outdoor Indoor Patio Furniture Sets Rattan Chair, Wicker Conversation Set Bistro Set Balcony Garden Furniture (White & Orange Cushion)
Outdoor benches:

Benches are timeless. Whether flanked by plants or standing solo, they make every space more inviting. Choose from wrought iron, wood, or hybrid materials built for the outdoors.

13.

ecofynd 6.6 Feet High x 3 Feet Wide Garden Arch with 2-Seater Bench, Metal Arbor Trellis for Climbing Plant with Outdoor Garden Chair, Backdrop Stand for Wedding Lawn Backyard Party Decor (GC001-WHT)
14.

OUTLIVING Cast Iron 3 Seater Garden Bench for Indoor & Outdoor Park | Patio | Living Room | Terrace | Balcony - Black
15.

FurniFuture Curved Cast Iron 3 Seater Metal Bench Brown FRP Waterproof Termite-Proof Seating for Garden Patio Balcony Terrace Indoor Outdoor (Pack of 1)
FAQs:

  • What materials are best for outdoor furniture in Indian weather?

    Rattan, HDPE wicker, and powder-coated metal are excellent for Indian climates—they resist rust, heat, and moisture while offering durability and style.

  • Can I use these patio sets indoors as well?

    Absolutely! Many outdoor sets are stylish and versatile enough to be used in sunrooms, covered balconies, or even modern living spaces.

  • Do these outdoor furniture sets require assembly?

    Most products are easy to assemble at home and often come with user manuals or pre-assembled parts. Check product details before purchasing.

  • Are these products eligible for returns or exchanges?

    Yes, most products listed follow Amazon’s standard return and replacement policy. Make sure to review each product’s return terms at checkout.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
