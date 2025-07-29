Amazon Great Freedom Festival starts soon: Min 50% off on kurtis from top brands
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 12:21 pm IST
Score minimum 50% off on stunning kurtis from top brands like BIBA, W, Nishorama & more; only on Amazon Great Freedom Festival!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
BIBA Women Printed Mix and Match(Winter W18549_Green_32) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
BIBA Women Viscose Regular Fit Printed Straight Kurta Mix and Match(Jamawar20168_Blue_36) View Details
|
₹736
|
|
|
BIBA Womens Cotton Regular Kurti (TPTUNS20777AW24MUST_Yellow View Details
|
₹1,300
|
|
|
Nishorama Kum-Kum Deep Back Bagh Print Short Kurti, Sleeveless, Iron Rust and Khaki, Traditional Block Print, Slim Fit (in, Alpha, 2XS, Red) View Details
|
₹1,678.95
|
|
|
NISHORAMA Women Cotton Regular Fit Jill Sleeveless Floral Print Kurti Top, Noodle Straps, Corset Back, Black and White (in, Alpha, 2XS, Regular, White) View Details
|
₹1,994
|
|
|
Nishorama Short Nihaala Womens Cotton Halter Neck Corset Kurti, Navy Blue Block Print, Sleeveless Backless Design with Criss-Cross Detail View Details
|
₹1,814
|
|
|
Libas Womens Cotton Printed A-Line Kurti (29067R_Black View Details
|
₹828
|
|
|
Libas Womens Cotton Blend Straight Kurtis (29355O_Yellow_M) View Details
|
₹607
|
|
|
Libas Women Cotton Regular Fit Floral A-Line Kurtis (29394O_Indigo_L) View Details
|
₹719
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Printed Regular Cotton Short Kurti (NDIKKAT2A_Blue-5_M) View Details
|
₹379
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Cotton Floral Straight Short Kurti (SS19MYXTP019B1_Pink_XL) View Details
|
₹249
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Cotton Printed Straight-fit Short Kurti (SS17INDNIT19_Indigo_M) View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
QAZMI Rayon Womens Ziana Kashmiri Sleeveless Straight Fit Short Kurti_S Light Purple View Details
|
₹789
|
|
|
QAZMI Womens Amina Kashmiri Embroidered V-Neck Short Kurti_XL White View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
QAZMI Short Kurti for Women| Rayon Cotton Embroiderd Kurta | Womens Tunic Tops (X-Small) Peach White View Details
|
₹779
|
|
|
feranoid Women Cotton Maroon Kurti View Details
|
₹711
|
|
|
feranoid Women Cotton Designer V-Neck Short Straight Fit Kurti with 3Quarter Sleeves Purple View Details
|
₹569
|
|
|
feranoid Women Cotton Designer V-Neck Short Straight Fit Kurti with 3Quarter Sleeves, Multicolor View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
Yash Gallery Womens Rayon Floral Printed Regular Fit Bell Sleeve Short Kurta Top (5XL, Blue) View Details
|
₹559
|
|
|
Yash Gallery Womens Cotton Floral Printed Short Kurti(XS, Teal) View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
Yash Gallery Womens Rayon Green Floral Printed Short Regular Fit Kurti (Green, S) View Details
|
₹419
|
|
