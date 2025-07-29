Festive fashion is here, and so are the biggest discounts! With Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival around the corner, it’s time to refresh your ethnic wardrobe with stylish kurtis from top brands, all at a minimum of 50% off. From bold block prints to elegant florals and trendy sleeveless cuts, there’s a kurti for every mood, occasion, and personality. If you’re dressing up for the office or adding some flair to your weekend looks, these kurtis are your ticket to style on a budget. Amazon Great Freedom Festival starts soon: Min 50% off on kurtis from top brands

Explore a vibrant mix of prints, fits, and silhouettes from brands like BIBA, W for Woman, Libas, Nishorama, Qazmi, and more.

Top 7 kurti brands at minimum 70% off:

Biba:

Biba never fails to deliver timeless ethnic elegance with a hint of modern flair. Their kurtis are known for their classic cuts, rich fabric blends, and signature motifs. Be it a printed poly metallic kurti for a festive evening or a casual paisley print for a weekday affair, Biba gives you versatile choices that work round the clock.

Nishorama

Looking for something that screams Gen-Z ethnic with a twist? Nishorama’s kurti tops come with noodle straps, halter necks, and bold corset backs. Think brunch-ready fusion wear that blends tradition with drama, ideal for girls who want to keep it quirky yet rooted.

Libas

For lovers of earthy tones, subtle embroidery, and cotton comfort — Libas is your match. Their A-line and straight-fit kurtis come in soft prints and are super breathable for daily wear. A must-have for college-goers and homemakers alike.

Amazon Brand – Myx

Myx by Amazon offers easy-breezy cotton kurtis with youthful prints and fuss-free fits. Available in plus sizes too, these are great for everyday college wear or lounging in style at home. A great pick if you're on a budget but don’t want to compromise on comfort.

Qazmi

Qazmi brings Kashmiri charm into your closet with their Aari-embroidered sleeveless kurtis. Delicate, statement-making, and ultra-light, these are great when you want something ethnic yet non-fussy. Ideal for layering too!

Feranoid

Feranoid’s designs strike a perfect balance between elegance and daily wear. With their Angrakha silhouettes and embroidered necklines, these kurtis elevate even the most casual days. Great for office wear and festive work events.

Yash Gallery

Want something a little more flirty and boho? Yash Gallery’s short kurtis with bell sleeves and bright prints are ideal for coffee dates, shopping sprees, or that spontaneous weekend trip. Rayon and cotton blends keep it light, comfy, and chic.

If you're revamping your festive wardrobe or stocking up on everyday ethnic staples, Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival has your back with jaw-dropping prices. With brands offering everything from modern silhouettes to traditional block prints, there’s no better time to upgrade your style.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival starts soon: Min 50% off on kurtis from top brands: FAQs When does the Amazon Great Freedom Festival begin? The sale begins on 31st July, right before Independence Day, offering huge discounts across fashion categories.

What is the fabric quality like for brands such as Libas or W? These brands are known for premium quality cotton, viscose, and polyester blends — ideal for Indian climates and daily wear.

Can I return the kurtis if they don’t fit? Most kurtis listed here come with a 7-day return or exchange policy. Check individual listings for return eligibility.

Are these kurtis available in plus sizes? Yes, many options like those from Amazon Brand – Myx are available in extended sizes.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.