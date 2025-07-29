Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
Amazon Great Freedom Festival starts soon: Min 50% off on kurtis from top brands

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 12:21 pm IST

Score minimum 50% off on stunning kurtis from top brands like BIBA, W, Nishorama & more; only on Amazon Great Freedom Festival!

BIBA Women Printed Mix and Match(Winter W18549_Green_32) View Details checkDetails

₹999

BIBA Women Viscose Regular Fit Printed Straight Kurta Mix and Match(Jamawar20168_Blue_36) View Details checkDetails

₹736

BIBA Womens Cotton Regular Kurti (TPTUNS20777AW24MUST_Yellow View Details checkDetails

₹1,300

Nishorama Kum-Kum Deep Back Bagh Print Short Kurti, Sleeveless, Iron Rust and Khaki, Traditional Block Print, Slim Fit (in, Alpha, 2XS, Red) View Details checkDetails

₹1,678.95

NISHORAMA Women Cotton Regular Fit Jill Sleeveless Floral Print Kurti Top, Noodle Straps, Corset Back, Black and White (in, Alpha, 2XS, Regular, White) View Details checkDetails

₹1,994

Nishorama Short Nihaala Womens Cotton Halter Neck Corset Kurti, Navy Blue Block Print, Sleeveless Backless Design with Criss-Cross Detail View Details checkDetails

₹1,814

Libas Womens Cotton Printed A-Line Kurti (29067R_Black View Details checkDetails

₹828

Libas Womens Cotton Blend Straight Kurtis (29355O_Yellow_M) View Details checkDetails

₹607

Libas Women Cotton Regular Fit Floral A-Line Kurtis (29394O_Indigo_L) View Details checkDetails

₹719

Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Printed Regular Cotton Short Kurti (NDIKKAT2A_Blue-5_M) View Details checkDetails

₹379

Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Cotton Floral Straight Short Kurti (SS19MYXTP019B1_Pink_XL) View Details checkDetails

₹249

Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Cotton Printed Straight-fit Short Kurti (SS17INDNIT19_Indigo_M) View Details checkDetails

₹399

QAZMI Rayon Womens Ziana Kashmiri Sleeveless Straight Fit Short Kurti_S Light Purple View Details checkDetails

₹789

QAZMI Womens Amina Kashmiri Embroidered V-Neck Short Kurti_XL White View Details checkDetails

₹999

QAZMI Short Kurti for Women| Rayon Cotton Embroiderd Kurta | Womens Tunic Tops (X-Small) Peach White View Details checkDetails

₹779

feranoid Women Cotton Maroon Kurti View Details checkDetails

₹711

feranoid Women Cotton Designer V-Neck Short Straight Fit Kurti with 3Quarter Sleeves Purple View Details checkDetails

₹569

feranoid Women Cotton Designer V-Neck Short Straight Fit Kurti with 3Quarter Sleeves, Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹599

Yash Gallery Womens Rayon Floral Printed Regular Fit Bell Sleeve Short Kurta Top (5XL, Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹559

Yash Gallery Womens Cotton Floral Printed Short Kurti(XS, Teal) View Details checkDetails

₹399

Yash Gallery Womens Rayon Green Floral Printed Short Regular Fit Kurti (Green, S) View Details checkDetails

₹419

Festive fashion is here, and so are the biggest discounts! With Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival around the corner, it’s time to refresh your ethnic wardrobe with stylish kurtis from top brands, all at a minimum of 50% off. From bold block prints to elegant florals and trendy sleeveless cuts, there’s a kurti for every mood, occasion, and personality. If you’re dressing up for the office or adding some flair to your weekend looks, these kurtis are your ticket to style on a budget.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival starts soon: Min 50% off on kurtis from top brands

Explore a vibrant mix of prints, fits, and silhouettes from brands like BIBA, W for Woman, Libas, Nishorama, Qazmi, and more.

Top 7 kurti brands at minimum 70% off:

Biba:

Biba never fails to deliver timeless ethnic elegance with a hint of modern flair. Their kurtis are known for their classic cuts, rich fabric blends, and signature motifs. Be it a printed poly metallic kurti for a festive evening or a casual paisley print for a weekday affair, Biba gives you versatile choices that work round the clock.

1.

BIBA Women Polyester Regular Fit Poly Metallic Straight Printed Kurti
2.

BIBA Women Viscose Regular Straight Kurti
3.

BIBA Women Cotton Paisley Printed A-line Kurti
Nishorama

Looking for something that screams Gen-Z ethnic with a twist? Nishorama’s kurti tops come with noodle straps, halter necks, and bold corset backs. Think brunch-ready fusion wear that blends tradition with drama, ideal for girls who want to keep it quirky yet rooted.

4.

NISHORAMA Kum-Kum Deep Back Bagh Print Short Kurti, Sleeveless, Iron Rust and Khaki, Traditional Block Print*
5.

NISHORAMA Jill Women's Sleeveless Floral Print Kurti Top, Noodle Straps, Corset Back, Black and White
6.

NISHORAMA Women's Cotton Halter Neck Corset Kurti, Navy Blue Block Print, Sleeveless Backless Design with Criss-Cross Detail
Libas

For lovers of earthy tones, subtle embroidery, and cotton comfort — Libas is your match. Their A-line and straight-fit kurtis come in soft prints and are super breathable for daily wear. A must-have for college-goers and homemakers alike.

7.

Libas Women's Cotton Regular Fit Printed A-Line Kurti
8.

Libas Women's Cotton Blend Straight Kurtis*
9.

Libas Women's Cotton Regular Fit Floral A-Line Kurtis
Amazon Brand – Myx

Myx by Amazon offers easy-breezy cotton kurtis with youthful prints and fuss-free fits. Available in plus sizes too, these are great for everyday college wear or lounging in style at home. A great pick if you're on a budget but don’t want to compromise on comfort.

10.

Amazon Brand - Myx Women's Printed Regular Cotton Short Kurti | Available in Plus Size
11.

Amazon Brand - Myx Women's Cotton Straight Fit Straight Kurti
12.

Amazon Brand - Myx Women's Cotton Printed Straight-fit Short Kurti | Available in Plus Size

Qazmi

Qazmi brings Kashmiri charm into your closet with their Aari-embroidered sleeveless kurtis. Delicate, statement-making, and ultra-light, these are great when you want something ethnic yet non-fussy. Ideal for layering too!

13.

QAZMI Women's Ziana Kashmiri Aari Embroidered Sleeveless Short Kurti
14.

QAZMI Women's Amina Kashmiri Embroidered V-Neck Short Kurti

15.

QAZMI Short Kurti for Women| Rayon Cotton Embroiderd Kurta | Women*
Feranoid

Feranoid’s designs strike a perfect balance between elegance and daily wear. With their Angrakha silhouettes and embroidered necklines, these kurtis elevate even the most casual days. Great for office wear and festive work events.

16.

feranoid Women Cotton Angrakha Kurti
17.

feranoid Designer V-Neck Short Straight Kurti with 3 Quarter Sleeves*
18.

feranoid Designer V-Neck Short Straight Kurti with 3Quarter Sleeves
Yash Gallery

Want something a little more flirty and boho? Yash Gallery’s short kurtis with bell sleeves and bright prints are ideal for coffee dates, shopping sprees, or that spontaneous weekend trip. Rayon and cotton blends keep it light, comfy, and chic.

19.

Yash Gallery Women's Rayon Regular Fit Short Floral Printed Bell Sleeve Kurta
20.

Yash Gallery Women's Cotton Relaxed Fit Short Kurti
21.

Yash Gallery Women's Rayon Regular Fit Casual Regular Floral Printed Short Kurti
If you're revamping your festive wardrobe or stocking up on everyday ethnic staples, Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival has your back with jaw-dropping prices. With brands offering everything from modern silhouettes to traditional block prints, there’s no better time to upgrade your style.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival starts soon: Min 50% off on kurtis from top brands: FAQs

  • When does the Amazon Great Freedom Festival begin?

    The sale begins on 31st July, right before Independence Day, offering huge discounts across fashion categories.

  • What is the fabric quality like for brands such as Libas or W?

    These brands are known for premium quality cotton, viscose, and polyester blends — ideal for Indian climates and daily wear.

  • Can I return the kurtis if they don’t fit?

    Most kurtis listed here come with a 7-day return or exchange policy. Check individual listings for return eligibility.

  • Are these kurtis available in plus sizes?

    Yes, many options like those from Amazon Brand – Myx are available in extended sizes.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

