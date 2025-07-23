Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Top 10 cotton kurta palazzo set picks for women: Breezy comfort meets ethnic style

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 01:55 pm IST

From earthy florals to festive prints, these kurta palazzo sets tick all the boxes: comfort, style, and versatility. There’s something here for every woman.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Janasya Womens Wine Cotton Floral Print Kurta with Palazzo and Dupatta View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Embroidered Kurta-Trousers-Golden Dupatta View Details checkDetails

₹1,160

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Silk Blend Salwar Suit (SS24-MYX-SGN-SKD-04_Plum Sanganeri_S) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Libas Womens Pure Cotton Kurta Sets (34187_Coral View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Libas Womens Cotton Kurta Sets (34800_Pink_M) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Janasya Womens Blue Cotton Floral Block Print Kurta with Flared Palazzo and Dupatta(J0487-KR-PP-XS) View Details checkDetails

₹1,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Libas Womens Cotton Kurta Sets (6915_Green View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Janasya Womens Yellow Cotton Floral Printed Kurta with Palazzo and Dupatta(SET783-KR-PP-S) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Libas Womens Silk Blend Kurta Sets (33458O_Purple View Details checkDetails

₹1,829

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Libas Womens Off White Printed Cotton A-Line Regular Fit Kurta With Palazzos & Dupatta, 2XL View Details checkDetails

₹1,799.1

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Nothing beats the breathability and beauty of a well-fitted cotton kurta set—especially when paired with flowy palazzos and a graceful dupatta. If you're heading to work, running errands, or dressing up for a casual family lunch, these cotton kurta palazzo sets blend tradition with comfort effortlessly. We’ve rounded up our top 10 favourites available on Amazon right now that are stylish, versatile, and offer unbeatable value.

Top 10 cotton kurta palazzo set picks for women: Breezy comfort meets ethnic style(AI Generated)
Top 10 cotton kurta palazzo set picks for women: Breezy comfort meets ethnic style(AI Generated)

Top 10 cotton kurta palazzo sets:

1.

Janasya Women's Wine Cotton Floral Print Kurta with Palazzo and Dupatta
Loading Suggestions...

Make a lasting impression in this wine-coloured floral print kurta set from Janasya. Tailored in breathable cotton, this three-piece set features a straight-fit kurta with subtle thread detailing, paired with printed palazzos and a lightweight dupatta that completes the look.

Pair it with: Silver oxidised earrings and tan block heels.

2.

Aurelia Women's Cotton Green Solid Round Neck Straight Kurta Set

Loading Suggestions...

Clean, minimal, and refreshing—this green kurta set by Aurelia is made from 100% cotton and perfect for everyday elegance. The round neck and straight fit make it great for both office and casual wear.

Pair it with: Juttis and a smart tan sling bag.

3.

Amazon Brand - Myx Women's Silk Chanderi Handblock Printed Kurta Set with Dupatta

Loading Suggestions...

This set from MYX brings together the richness of silk chanderi with the authenticity of handblock Sanganeri prints. Ideal for festive occasions or intimate family gatherings, it adds a touch of grandeur without compromising comfort.

Pair it with: Gold bangles and traditional mojaris.

4.

Libas Women Yoke Design Cotton Straight Kurta Trouser With Dupatta Set

Loading Suggestions...


A yoke design kurta in classic earthy tones, this cotton set from Libas is subtle yet stylish. It includes comfy trousers and a printed dupatta that adds just the right contrast.

Pair it with: Wedges and a fabric tote.

5.

Libas Women's Cotton Kurta Sets

Loading Suggestions...

This classic set features a straight-fit kurta with elegant prints, matching cotton palazzos, and a sheer dupatta. Ideal for college-goers and professionals alike.

Pair it with: Delicate bracelets and open-toe sandals.

6.

Janasya Women's Cotton Kurta Set
Loading Suggestions...

A chic maroon kurta with traditional prints, this Janasya set is your go-to for family get-togethers. The cotton fabric keeps you cool while the contrast palazzos make a statement.

Pair it with: A bindi and matching kolhapuris.

7.

Libas Women's Printed Cotton Straight Kurta With Palazzos & Dupatta
Loading Suggestions...

This printed cotton set from Libas features warm tones and delicate motifs—ideal for those who love feminine florals. Comes with a breezy dupatta and wide-leg palazzos.

Pair it with: A crossbody bag and nude flats.

8.

Janasya Women's Yellow Cotton Floral Printed Kurta with Palazzo and Dupatta
Loading Suggestions...

Brighten up your wardrobe with this sunshine-yellow kurta set. With floral motifs and a lightweight dupatta, it's perfect for day events or casual brunches.

Pair it with: Beaded jewellery and woven flats.

9.

Libas Women Kurta Sets

Loading Suggestions...

Stylish yet simple, this kurta set from Libas stands out with its neat tailoring and muted pastel palette. A great pick for daily wear or lounging in style.

Pair it with: Sleek ponytail and stud earrings.

10.

Libas Off White Printed Cotton A-Line Kurta With Palazzos & Dupatta

Loading Suggestions...

Minimalist elegance at its best—this A-line off-white set is perfect for those who love timeless style. It's light, breathable, and works well in both casual and semi-formal settings.

Pair it with: Statement silver jewellery and strappy sandals.

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Ethnic Week: Get minimum 50% off on stunning W for Woman kurtas; Top 8 picks

Organza sarees that make you flaunt your style: Our top picks for sheer magic

Amazon Sale: Crochet tops to slay summer in style; Top 8 picks at low prices

Top 10 cotton kurta palazzo sets for women: Breezy comfort meets ethnic style: FAQs

  • Are these cotton kurta sets suitable for summer?

    Absolutely. Cotton is breathable and keeps you cool in warm weather, making these sets ideal for summer wear.

  • Are palazzos better than churidars for daily wear?

    Palazzos offer more comfort and breathability compared to churidars, especially in hot climates, making them great for daily use.

  • Can I wear these for formal events?

    Yes! Several sets on this list—especially those with silk blends or Chanderi fabric—are perfect for festive or formal occasions.

  • How should I wash these sets?

    Most of these can be hand-washed or machine-washed in gentle cycles. Avoid harsh detergents to preserve prints and colours.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Top 10 cotton kurta palazzo set picks for women: Breezy comfort meets ethnic style
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On