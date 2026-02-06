Party of one: A new anthology explores the many shapes of solitude

Growing up the only child of a single parent in Udaipur, Priyanka Sarkar remembers playing games she made up herself. As a young adult, she says, a “quiet ache” of isolation hovered at the margins of her life. “Our goal was to show that this emotion is rooted in the social, cultural and political,” says editor Semeen Ali. “It is shaped by the structures of the very world we live in.” Then the pandemic hit. She spent two years in Gurugram, “a city of loneliness”, caring for an ailing uncle. “Loneliness, at this point, became an intense, inescapable feeling,” says Sarkar, 42. Once the world opened up, she began working as an editorial consultant and translator with Sahitya Akademi in Delhi. But the echoes of this other, emptier world stayed with her. Finally, in 2023, she approached the editor and translator Semeen Ali, then an editorial assistant at the Akademi, to ask if she would like to put together an anthology on loneliness. The idea intrigued Ali, 41. “We’re conditioned to internalise these emotions rather than speak about or share them. I knew it would be a challenge, but an exciting one,” she says. And so the two women found themselves inviting poets and writers to share their experiences of it. The result is Writing from the Solitary (Yoda Press and Simon & Schuster; December 2025): 23 stories, essays and poems, most of them written for the collection. In The Muse Peeps into the Attic, International Booker Prize-winner Geetanjali Shree explores the emptiness and sense of surrender that sit at the heart of the act of writing.

We are lonelier today. So what changed? “One of the answers can be, and is, hyper-capitalism,” says Semeen Ali.

In Annie Zaidi’s Nivvi’s Knees, the traumas of aging and isolation see a kind woman losing her grip and nearing desperation. In The Pleasures of Solitude, Jeet Thayil and Nilanjana S Roy discuss how this state of being shaped legends such as Ismat Chughtai, Maya Angelou and Georges Simenon. In Anil Menon’s short story The Kingdom, a professor, in a moment of idleness, imagines the alternate lives he could have led. Arunava Sinha’s translation of Kamal Chakraborty’s Maradona, meanwhile, explores the fragile loneliness that persists in the glare of public life. “Our goal was to show that this emotion is rooted in the social, cultural and political,” says Ali. “It is shaped by the structures of the very world we live in.” Excerpts from an interview. * What story stood out for you most, as you put the anthology together? Priyanka Sarkar: Annie Zaidi’s Nivvi’s Knees resonated with me. What she writes about, I saw first-hand with my grandmother, Ava Rani Ghosh (who died aged 80, in 2015). Increasingly, she felt like she was losing “relevance” as she outgrew societal spaces. She had no one her age to speak to. No one with whom to share, without fear of judgment, the outrage she felt at the generational changes she witnessed. Semeen Ali: It was surprising to me how distinctions around gender began to blur when we sat down to collate this anthology. Everyone feels loneliness, if differently. * Has hyper-capitalism made us both more physically comfortable and more intensely lonely than people at any other point in history? Ali: I do think we are lonelier today. If I look back at my childhood, growing up in the ’90s in the sleepy, close-knit city of Allahabad, we always found time to spend with people, to talk over the phone or visit each other. So what changed? One of the answers can be, and is, hyper-capitalism.

”All systems alienate someone to create themselves. A community is usually formed by excluding someone. Maybe now we are just making a better attempt to get their stories,” says Priyanka Sarkar.