Pop art is a style of art that celebrates popular culture and consumerism and it has been a significant force in art and design for many years, rising to prominence during the 1950s and 60s in the United Kingdom and the United States before becoming a worldwide phenomenon. When we think of pop art the instant name that "pops" are the iconic images of Andy Warhol - the Marilyn Monroe or Campbell's Soup Cans repeated in a grid pattern from the mid-1950s but characterised by its vivid hues, striking visuals and use of commonplace objects in art, pop art's impact has transcended the art world and is now favoured by designers in a variety of fields.

Pop art trend: The influence and rising demand of pop art in design (Image by Liks digital from Pixabay )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Amrita Deora, Founder and CEO of The Designera, shared, “Pop art continues to be a popular choice in the modern world because of its unique ability to reflect contemporary culture. Its inception can be traced back to the era of post-war consumerism when everyday items and consumer goods became crucial. Pop artists were inspired by these products and integrated them into their artwork, a radical shift from the traditional art scene that typically focused on historical or grand themes. The contemporary era of design is well-matched with Pop art's striking and graphic style. In today's world where people have short attention spans, visuals need to be eye-catching, and Pop art's vivid hues and striking visuals are ideal for making designs stand out. This is particularly relevant in fields such as marketing and advertising, where the objective is to draw the viewer's attention and make a lasting impact.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to her, another reason for pop art's continued popularity is its versatility. She revealed, “The style can be adapted to fit a variety of different design needs. For example, a pop art-inspired logo can give a brand a playful and youthful vibe, while a pop art-inspired poster can create a sense of energy and excitement. Pop art can also be used to create unique packaging designs or to add visual interest to websites and social media feeds. In recent years, there has been a resurgence of interest in pop art, with many contemporary artists and designers putting their own spin on the style. Some designers are incorporating pop art-inspired elements into more traditional designs, while others are creating completely new and innovative designs that are rooted in pop art. This renewed interest in the style has led to a wealth of new designs and products that draw on pop art's bold, eye-catching aesthetic.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Highlighting that one of the key benefits of pop art is its ability to communicate a sense of fun and playfulness, Amrita Deora said, “This can be especially valuable in areas such as product design, where the goal is to create a sense of excitement and anticipation around a product. Pop art-inspired designs can help products stand out on store shelves and create a sense of excitement among consumers. Overall, the influence and rising demand for pop art in design can be attributed to its ability to capture the spirit of the times, its bold and eye-catching aesthetic, and its versatility. As designers continue to explore new ways to incorporate pop art into their work, we can expect to see the style continue to evolve and remain relevant for years to come.”

Attention and connection:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Artist Priyanshi Jhaveri emphasised, "At present, it's fascinating that pattern has now been engrained into our everyday lives when we scroll mindlessly through the grids. Social Media is more like a mass medium where today, people are building identities, businesses and more through influencer culture. At present, the hierarchies are still blurring and it is becoming more inclusive in an unusual way. In the age of influence, virality and trends our attention spans are shorter than ever. Some of the key elements to grab attention are novelty, colours and repetition and we witness this with new content, aesthetics and trends every day. The use of bold colours, graphic shapes and popular imagery creates an instant connection with audiences.

Nostalgia and trends:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 90s and Y2K visuals are in vogue so, Priyanshi Jhaveri suggested, "A "guru chela", Barbie or manga characters, or Modernised traditional products like typewriter keyboards- these visuals will immediately grab attention, and create an instant connection. It will bring the memories, and stories and eventually create an urge to add it to the cart and make it a keepsake. Moreover, the generation that grew up with pop culture is starting to become a significant user/consumer group and the new ones will follow the trends. Many brands are using this strategy to either acquire consumers or leave a memorable experience. Another good example can be Twitter threads and meme culture. It is relatable and trendy. Since it's popular it trends. Since it trends it is popular."

Demand in art and design:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There has been a resurgence of pop art in design, with many artists and designers incorporating its principles into their work. Artist Priyanshi Jhaveri pointed out, “Artists like Jeff Koons, Takashi Murakami x Pangaia, Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton and Bharti Kher x Dior Bansky are prime examples of turning art into a luxury commodity and experience. Ape characters of NFTs seem like a modern replacement for Marlyn Monroe. Amrit Pal Singh's toy characters fall under the same category. Earlier, this style of design had been utilised in a variety of printing mediums, including posters, flyers, packaging and even today it does the same thing digitally with ads and marketing.”

Given that many brands use imagery and references to connect with the demographic which they can relate to in design to vend their creations, Priyanshi Jhaveri concluded, “Pop art was and still is to bridge traditional culture with modern sensibilities. It communicates ideas quickly. Today, consumer culture is still a dominant force in our world, and pop art continues to be a more relevant tool for promoting it. The influence and the rising demand for pop art continue to challenge the traditional boundaries of what constitutes art. And with the rise in its demand, it's essential to reexamine our relationship with consumer culture.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}