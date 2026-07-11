Quote of the day by Aamir Khan: ‘I give my failures as much importance as my success, and I have learnt more from…'

Aamir Khan, known for his meticulous approach to filmmaking, often shares his life lessons. In an appearance at the IndiaToday Group's Agenda Aaj Tak Conclave in December 2013, where he spoke at length about learning from failures while promoting Dhoom 3, he said, ‘I give my failures as much importance as my success, and I have learnt more from mistakes than successes.’

Aamir Khan is an Indian actor, filmmaker, and television personality who works in Bollywood movies. (PTI)

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What does Aamir Khan’s quote mean?

Aamir Khan's quote highlights that failure should not be taken as setbacks or an end to life. He rather emphasised that failure should be treated as the lessons. While he gave a lot of hit movies, there were times when none of his movies worked. He highlights that he has learnt a lot from his failures more than his successes. His words reflect a mindset where setbacks are treated as valuable learning experiences rather than something to hide or forget. He is suggesting that success often confirms what is already working, whereas failure forces honest self-reflection and growth.

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Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and wellness sector professional Gauri Spratt during their wedding ceremony.

{{^usCountry}} When a film underperforms or a decision doesn't work out, it encourages analysis of what went wrong, whether it was the script, execution, or personal choices. Aamir highlights that success can sometimes make people complacent because they assume everything they did was right. Failure, on the other hand, pushes them to improve. Why is Aamir Khan’s quote relevant today? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When a film underperforms or a decision doesn't work out, it encourages analysis of what went wrong, whether it was the script, execution, or personal choices. Aamir highlights that success can sometimes make people complacent because they assume everything they did was right. Failure, on the other hand, pushes them to improve. Why is Aamir Khan’s quote relevant today? {{/usCountry}}

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In today’s world, when failure is treated as the end of everything, Aamir's perspective reminds us that failures are not the opposite of success—they are often a part of the journey toward it.

Whether it's a student facing exam setbacks, an entrepreneur whose startup doesn't succeed, or a professional dealing with rejection, mistakes can provide lessons that eventually lead to better decisions and stronger performance. The quote encourages a growth mindset, viewing failures not as permanent defeats but as opportunities to learn, adapt, and ultimately succeed.

Actors Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan pose for a photo at the screening of the web series 'Pritam & Pedro’.

Who is Aamir Khan?

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Aamir Khan is an Indian actor, filmmaker, and television personality who works in Bollywood movies. Known as Mr Perfectionist in the media, his career spans over 30 years. Khan has given several hit movies and received several awards and accolades for his phenomenal performance.

He received nine Filmfare Awards, four National Film Awards, and an AACTA Award. He was also honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri in 2003 and the Padma Bhushan in 2010,and received an honorary title from the Government of China in 2017.