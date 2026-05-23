Quote of the day by Abraham Lincoln: ‘Give me six hours to chop down a tree, and I will spend the first four…'

Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, serving from 1861 until his assassination in 1865, was one of the most popular leaders of all time. His words continue to inspire people even today. He was one of those visionary leaders who led by example and became an inspiration, not just as president but also as a human. In today’s time, his words, ‘Give me six hours to chop down a tree, and I will spend the first four sharpening the axe,’ are among the most inspirational statements.

Abraham Lincoln was the 16th president of USA.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Quote of the day by Winston Churchill: ‘Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue…'

Who is Abraham Lincoln?

Born in Kentucky, Abraham Lincoln was a self-educated leader who became a lawyer, Illinois state legislator, and USA representative. He became the 16th president of the United States, serving from 1861 until his assassination in 1865.

Abraham Lincoln was a self-educated leader who became a lawyer, Illinois state legislator, and USA representative. (Pexel)

What is the meaning of his quote?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The quote by the former president states the importance of preparation before action. The ‘axe’ symbolises skills, planning, knowledge, strategy, and self-improvement, while ‘chopping down the tree’ represents the actual task, challenge, or goal. Lincoln’s message is simple: success is not just about working hard, but about preparing smartly before putting in effort. Why is Lincoln’s quote relevant today? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The quote by the former president states the importance of preparation before action. The ‘axe’ symbolises skills, planning, knowledge, strategy, and self-improvement, while ‘chopping down the tree’ represents the actual task, challenge, or goal. Lincoln’s message is simple: success is not just about working hard, but about preparing smartly before putting in effort. Why is Lincoln’s quote relevant today? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In today’s fast-paced culture, people are constantly pressured to move fast, stay busy, and produce instant results. In fact, social media also often glorifies hustle culture, overnight success, and endless productivity. But the reality is that burnout, poor planning, and lack of preparation can lead to failure despite hard work. Lincoln’s quote challenges this mindset. Many working professionals focus only on longer hours instead of improving their skills. But in today’s competitive world, sharpening the axe could mean learning AI tools, improving communication, networking, adapting to technology, and upgrading qualifications. People who are well-skilled and take the time to learn new things often end up achieving success. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In today’s fast-paced culture, people are constantly pressured to move fast, stay busy, and produce instant results. In fact, social media also often glorifies hustle culture, overnight success, and endless productivity. But the reality is that burnout, poor planning, and lack of preparation can lead to failure despite hard work. Lincoln’s quote challenges this mindset. Many working professionals focus only on longer hours instead of improving their skills. But in today’s competitive world, sharpening the axe could mean learning AI tools, improving communication, networking, adapting to technology, and upgrading qualifications. People who are well-skilled and take the time to learn new things often end up achieving success. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

People who are well-skilled and take the time to learn new things often end up achieving success. (Unsplash)

Not only in terms of professional success, but Lincoln’s words stand relevant for health as well. Amidst fad diets, quick weight loss, and intense workouts, without basic knowledge about nutrition and body composition can lead to health issues. His words, sharpening the axes here means building sustainable habits, learning proper form, improving sleep, understanding mental health, and focusing on long-term wellness instead of quick fixes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In relationships, good communication, emotional intelligence, and self-awareness are forms of sharpening the axe. Strong relationships rarely survive on effort alone; they require understanding and preparation, too.

The quote also showcases the value of pause and reflection. Rest, therapy, self-awareness, and emotional regulation may seem unproductive at the moment, but they prepare people to handle life better.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON