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    Planning to buy the 2026 Honda City facelift? Here's your complete EMI guide

    If you are planning to buy the 2026 Honda City facelift, here is the complete EMI guide to assist your buying decision.

    Published on: May 23, 2026 6:06 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    Honda Cars India has launched the 2026 Honda City facelift, one of the most-awaited and most hyped car launches of this year. Launched at a starting price of 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the new iteration of the Honda City comes with a significantly updated design and a host of revised features. However, despite incorporating the cosmetic updates and feature upgrades, the popular midsize sedan's facelifted iteration has retained the tried and tested 1.5-litre petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrains.

    The 2026 Honda City facelift was launched in India with prices starting from ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    The 2026 Honda City facelift was launched in India with prices starting from ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Despite the shrinking sales numbers in the sedan segment at large, the Honda City has remained a consistent performer. The sedan is known for its premium appeal through the suave design, plethora of upmarket features and capable powertrains. With this facelift, Honda is expecting to see a sales boost for the sedan.

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    2026 Honda City facelift: Variant-wise price list
    VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
    SV MT 11,99,900
    V MT 13,29,900
    V CVT 14,29,900
    ZX MT 15,25,900
    ZX+ MT 16,14,900
    ZX CVT 16,25,900
    ZX+ CVT 17,14,900
    ZX+ e:HEV (Strong Hybrid) CVT 20,99,900

    If you are planning to buy the 2026 Honda City facelift and wondering about the possible EMI you may have to pay every month, here is a quick explainer for you.

    2026 Honda City facelift: How much monthly EMI to pay?

    The 2026 Honda City facelift is available at a price range of 11,99,900- 20,99,900 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the top-end variant of the sedan, which is the ZX+ e:HEV, which is priced at 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest is considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered for the calculation are 36 months, 48 months and 60 months.

    2026 Hona City facelift: Monthly EMI calculation
    Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
    Honda City ZX+ e:HEV 20,99,900 20,99,9009.5%36 months 67,266 321,676
    48 months 52,756 432,392
    60 months 44,102 546,209

    According to the calculation for owning the top-end trim of the 2026 Honda City facelift, you have to shell out 67,266 if you opt for 36-months repaymenr tenure. If the repayment tenure is 48-months, the monthly EMI will be 52,756, while for the 60-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be 44,102.

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