Planning to buy the 2026 Honda City facelift? Here's your complete EMI guide

Honda Cars India has launched the 2026 Honda City facelift, one of the most-awaited and most hyped car launches of this year. Launched at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the new iteration of the Honda City comes with a significantly updated design and a host of revised features. However, despite incorporating the cosmetic updates and feature upgrades, the popular midsize sedan's facelifted iteration has retained the tried and tested 1.5-litre petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrains. The 2026 Honda City facelift was launched in India with prices starting from ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Despite the shrinking sales numbers in the sedan segment at large, the Honda City has remained a consistent performer. The sedan is known for its premium appeal through the suave design, plethora of upmarket features and capable powertrains. With this facelift, Honda is expecting to see a sales boost for the sedan.