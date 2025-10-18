Search
Sat, Oct 18, 2025
Neurosurgeon with 33 years of experience says ‘strong relationships stand on 4 pillars’; shares secret to building bonds

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Updated on: Oct 18, 2025 01:32 pm IST

Neurosurgeon Dr Katakol outlines the four essential pillars of relationships, stressing that each pillar must remain strong to prevent it from deteriorating.

What is the secret to a healthy, long-lasting, and strong relationship? It could be communication, chemistry, or even friendship. But even then, often some struggle to stay happy with their partners. So, what is the secret to creating a strong bond with your significant other?

Dr Prashant Katakol emphasises four pillars of strong relationships: love, respect, trust, and freedom. (Freepik)
Dr Prashant Katakol emphasises four pillars of strong relationships: love, respect, trust, and freedom. (Freepik)

In an Instagram clip shared on October 15, Dr Prashant Katakol, a neurosurgeon with over 33 years of experience, shared the secret to building strong relationships. He highlighted four pillars that can help any couple get out of a tough situation.

The 4 pillars of a strong relationship

Sharing the post, Dr Katakol said, “Do you think your relationship has hit rough weather? I'm Dr Katkol, a neurosurgeon focusing on your health and happiness. Understanding the four cardinal pillars of a relationship is very important.”

He highlighted that every relationship stands on four pillars: which are love, respect, trust and freedom. He cautioned, “If even one gets shaky, the bond starts to crumble. Strong hearts and minds build strong relations.” Here's how these 4 pillars ensure that your relationship remains strong:

1. Love

According to Dr Katakol, love is the emotional foundation for any relationship to begin.

2. Mutual respect

Meanwhile, the neurosurgeon pointed out that mutual respect is the fuel which runs it smoothly.

The 4 pillars of a strong relationship. (Image generated by Google Gemini)
The 4 pillars of a strong relationship. (Image generated by Google Gemini)

3. Trust

Thirdly, the expert noted that trust is what provides a safety net for the relationship to bloom.

4. Freedom

Lastly, freedom gives space for each person to grow in a relationship.

“Remember, relationships are not chased; they're cultivated,” Dr Katakol advised in the end.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

