Doctor reveals the secret to stronger relationships during pregnancy

More than any physical task, what most pregnant women crave isemotional safety — the comfort of knowing they are seen, heard and supported without judgment. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Meenakshi Banerjee, Senior Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Laparoscopic Surgeon and Robotic Expert at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Delhi's Kailash Colony, shared what emotional support looks like -

Reassurance: Pregnancy often brings self-doubt. Simple affirmations like “You’re doing great,” or “I’m so proud of you,” can be deeply uplifting.

Validation: Acknowledge her discomforts and worries as real, even if you don't fully understand them.

Presence over perfection: You don't need all the answers. What matters most is showing up with love, patience and attentiveness.

Building your bond as future parents

While the studies points out that a bad relationship may lead to medical issues, doctors say other factors at play may have a more direct effect on the health of a pregnant woman. (IMAGES BAZAAR)

Dr Meenakshi Banerjee said, “Pregnancy is the perfect time to start nurturing your relationship as co-parents. Doing this now strengthens your bond and makes the transition into parenthood smoother.”

How to Strengthen the Connection:

Communicate openly: Talk about expectations, fears, and your vision for parenting. These conversations help avoid misunderstandings later.

Make time for fun: Go on dates, take photos, and enjoy each other's company. Parenthood will be intense—cherish this time as a couple.

Practice teamwork: Small things like managing appointments, cooking meals, or sharing decisions set the foundation for shared responsibility.

Postpartum support begins in pregnancy

Supporting your partner: Essential parenthood advice for new dads during postpartum period (Image by Freepik)

Dr Meenakshi Banerjee asserted that support should not stop at birth as the postpartum period is a time when new mothers are vulnerable and need strong backing. She suggested to begin preparing now for:

Helping with nighttime feedings and diaper changes

Learning about postpartum depression signs

Being her advocate during hospital stays or doctor visits

Encouraging rest and recovery in the weeks after delivery

A father who begins his support during pregnancy is better prepared to behands-on, empathetic and present in the postpartum period.

Small actions, big impact

Dr Meenakshi Banerjee opined, “Being a supportive partner doesn’t require grand gestures. Sometimes, it’s as simple as holding her hand during a scan, cooking her favorite meal after a long day, or rubbing her feet when they swell.”

She concluded, “Pregnancy is not just her story — it’s your story together. When dads and partners step in with heart, hands, and humility, they not only strengthen their relationship but also contribute to healthier pregnancies and happier families.”

So, to every partner wondering what they can do:Be present. Be kind. Be involved. Your support is a gift that she — and your child — will carry forever.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.