Quote of the day by Alia Bhatt: ‘We fear failure. I feel we need to unlearn the early conditioning to win at all costs…’

Known for her phenomenal performance in Raazi and Gangubai Kathiwadi, actor Alia Bhatt needs no introduction. Born to director Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, Alia is among the highest paid and leading actors of the country. She is often seen portraying the role of influential women who changed the perspective of society. During her conversation with spiritual leader Sadhguru at the “In Conversation With The Mystic” event organised by JITO Chennai in March 2026, Alia Bhatt said, “We fear failure. I feel we need to unlearn the early conditioning to 'win' at all costs, and instead focus on giving our best.” While discussing fear of failure, she reflected on how even children are conditioned to compete.

Alia Bhatt is among the highest paid and leading actors of the country.(Internal)

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What does Alia Bhatt’s quote mean?

Alia pointed out that from a young age, many of us are conditioned that coming first and achieving success are the only acceptable outcomes. This creates a sense of inferiority, fear of losing, making mistakes, taking risks, or falling short. She reminds us that success should not be measured only by results, but rather by effort, honesty, and growth equally matters.

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{{^usCountry}} She also emphasised that failure is not the opposite of success; it’s a part of learning and improving. The obsession with winning can become unhealthy which eventually leads to constant comparison with others and can rob us of joy and self-confidence. Alia highlights that rather than constantly working to win, we should focus on the process and try to give our best. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also emphasised that failure is not the opposite of success; it’s a part of learning and improving. The obsession with winning can become unhealthy which eventually leads to constant comparison with others and can rob us of joy and self-confidence. Alia highlights that rather than constantly working to win, we should focus on the process and try to give our best. {{/usCountry}}

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Alia Bhatt is a British actor of Indian descent who primarily works in Hindi movies. (AFP)

{{^usCountry}} Why is Alia Bhatt’s quote relevant today? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why is Alia Bhatt’s quote relevant today? {{/usCountry}}

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In today’s world of cut-throat competition across professions and domains, the urge to win has become the only option. Additionally, social media showcases winning as the only thing in life that gets acceptance and appreciation. This creates constant pressure, stress, and anxiety that takes away peace and impacts mental health. Alia’s words encourage building a healthy mindset. Rather than obsessing about winning, we should strive for excellence and not let fear of failure define us. Winning isn’t everything; showing up, learning, and growing are equally important.

Winning isn’t everything; showing up, learning, and growing are equally important. (Unsplash)

Who is Alia Bhatt?

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Alia Bhatt is a British actor of Indian descent who primarily works in Hindi movies. With her phenomenal acting skills, she earned several awards and accolades, including a National Film Award, and several Filmfare Awards. From starting her career with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, Alia Bhatt rose to fame with her performance in Highway, Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and many more films.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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