Quote of the day by Alia Bhatt: ‘We fear failure. I feel we need to unlearn the early conditioning to win at all costs…’
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s words highlight that the mindset of success and winning at all costs creates a fear of losing and making mistakes.
Known for her phenomenal performance in Raazi and Gangubai Kathiwadi, actor Alia Bhatt needs no introduction. Born to director Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, Alia is among the highest paid and leading actors of the country. She is often seen portraying the role of influential women who changed the perspective of society. During her conversation with spiritual leader Sadhguru at the “In Conversation With The Mystic” event organised by JITO Chennai in March 2026, Alia Bhatt said, “We fear failure. I feel we need to unlearn the early conditioning to 'win' at all costs, and instead focus on giving our best.” While discussing fear of failure, she reflected on how even children are conditioned to compete.
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What does Alia Bhatt’s quote mean?
Alia pointed out that from a young age, many of us are conditioned that coming first and achieving success are the only acceptable outcomes. This creates a sense of inferiority, fear of losing, making mistakes, taking risks, or falling short. She reminds us that success should not be measured only by results, but rather by effort, honesty, and growth equally matters.
She also emphasised that failure is not the opposite of success; it’s a part of learning and improving. The obsession with winning can become unhealthy which eventually leads to constant comparison with others and can rob us of joy and self-confidence. Alia highlights that rather than constantly working to win, we should focus on the process and try to give our best.{{/usCountry}}
She also emphasised that failure is not the opposite of success; it’s a part of learning and improving. The obsession with winning can become unhealthy which eventually leads to constant comparison with others and can rob us of joy and self-confidence. Alia highlights that rather than constantly working to win, we should focus on the process and try to give our best.{{/usCountry}}
Why is Alia Bhatt’s quote relevant today?{{/usCountry}}
Why is Alia Bhatt’s quote relevant today?{{/usCountry}}
In today’s world of cut-throat competition across professions and domains, the urge to win has become the only option. Additionally, social media showcases winning as the only thing in life that gets acceptance and appreciation. This creates constant pressure, stress, and anxiety that takes away peace and impacts mental health. Alia’s words encourage building a healthy mindset. Rather than obsessing about winning, we should strive for excellence and not let fear of failure define us. Winning isn’t everything; showing up, learning, and growing are equally important.
Who is Alia Bhatt?
Alia Bhatt is a British actor of Indian descent who primarily works in Hindi movies. With her phenomenal acting skills, she earned several awards and accolades, including a National Film Award, and several Filmfare Awards. From starting her career with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, Alia Bhatt rose to fame with her performance in Highway, Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and many more films.