...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Quote of the day by Arijit Singh: ‘Either pay fairly for the work being done or don’t assign work at all’

On his birthday, we look back on Arijit Singh's powerful advocacy for artists and musicians, voicing his concerns for the exploitation rampant in the industry.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 07:24 am IST
By Eshana Saha
Advertisement

April 25 marks the birthday of Arijit Singh, one of India’s most celebrated voices whose soulful music has resonated with millions across generations. Known for his emotive depth and versatility, the singer – who recently announced his retirement from playback singing – has not only shaped the soundscape of contemporary Bollywood but has also used his platform to speak about the realities behind the industry.

April 25 marks Arijit Singh's birthday!(PTI)

Also Read | Quote of the day by Sachin Tendulkar: ‘If the journey starts from your heart, then you can go all the way’

To commemorate the occasion, today’s quote of the day revisits his powerful advocacy for artists and musicians who are often overlooked and underpaid, drawn from a December 2023 interviewon The Music Podcast.

What Arijit Singh said

At its core, Arijit Singh’s statement speaks to a long-standing issue – the exploitation of creative labour. Artists, musicians, writers, and performers have historically been expected to prioritise passion over pay, often accepting disproportionate workloads with minimal financial return. His quote challenges this normalisation.

It calls for a shift in how creative work is valued, reminding us that artistry is not separate from labour – it is labour, and it deserves fair compensation. His advocacy is particularly significant because it comes from someone who has already achieved commercial success, yet chooses to amplify the voices of those still struggling within the system.

Why Arijit Singh’s words are relevant today

The relevance of this message cannot be overstated in today’s creative economy. With the rise of streaming platforms, digital content, and gig-based work, conversations around fair pay and ethical treatment are more urgent than ever.

Many emerging artists continue to navigate contracts, royalties, and visibility without adequate support or transparency. Arijit Singh’s words serve as both a warning and a call to action – for industries to reassess their practices, and for audiences to recognise the value behind the art they consume.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

arijit singh quote
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Quote of the day by Arijit Singh: ‘Either pay fairly for the work being done or don’t assign work at all’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.