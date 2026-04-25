Quote of the day by Arijit Singh: ‘Either pay fairly for the work being done or don’t assign work at all’

April 25 marks the birthday of Arijit Singh, one of India’s most celebrated voices whose soulful music has resonated with millions across generations. Known for his emotive depth and versatility, the singer – who recently announced his retirement from playback singing – has not only shaped the soundscape of contemporary Bollywood but has also used his platform to speak about the realities behind the industry.

April 25 marks Arijit Singh's birthday!(PTI)

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To commemorate the occasion, today’s quote of the day revisits his powerful advocacy for artists and musicians who are often overlooked and underpaid, drawn from a December 2023 interviewon The Music Podcast.

What Arijit Singh said

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{{^usCountry}} During the conversation, Arijit shed light on the economic imbalance within the music industry. Despite being among the highest-paid singers of his generation, he acknowledged that many artists do not receive compensation that reflects the effort they invest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the conversation, Arijit shed light on the economic imbalance within the music industry. Despite being among the highest-paid singers of his generation, he acknowledged that many artists do not receive compensation that reflects the effort they invest. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He pointed out the inherent disconnect between art and business, saying, “They are fair in their own game. This entire business is conducted on the back of artists. An artist is not as practical as a businessman. But since the business depends on the artist’s work, if everyone feels it’s not fair, then something is wrong. People should think about it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He pointed out the inherent disconnect between art and business, saying, “They are fair in their own game. This entire business is conducted on the back of artists. An artist is not as practical as a businessman. But since the business depends on the artist’s work, if everyone feels it’s not fair, then something is wrong. People should think about it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The “Tum Hi Ho” singer further addressed the role of music labels and industry stakeholders, urging them to take responsibility: “They should be clear about certain things. Either pay fairly for the work being done or don’t assign work at all. There are many people who don’t get paid in proportion to the work they put in. Everything is negotiated at the end of the day.” What Arijit Singh’s quote means {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The “Tum Hi Ho” singer further addressed the role of music labels and industry stakeholders, urging them to take responsibility: “They should be clear about certain things. Either pay fairly for the work being done or don’t assign work at all. There are many people who don’t get paid in proportion to the work they put in. Everything is negotiated at the end of the day.” What Arijit Singh’s quote means {{/usCountry}}

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At its core, Arijit Singh’s statement speaks to a long-standing issue – the exploitation of creative labour. Artists, musicians, writers, and performers have historically been expected to prioritise passion over pay, often accepting disproportionate workloads with minimal financial return. His quote challenges this normalisation.

It calls for a shift in how creative work is valued, reminding us that artistry is not separate from labour – it is labour, and it deserves fair compensation. His advocacy is particularly significant because it comes from someone who has already achieved commercial success, yet chooses to amplify the voices of those still struggling within the system.

Why Arijit Singh’s words are relevant today

The relevance of this message cannot be overstated in today’s creative economy. With the rise of streaming platforms, digital content, and gig-based work, conversations around fair pay and ethical treatment are more urgent than ever.

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Many emerging artists continue to navigate contracts, royalties, and visibility without adequate support or transparency. Arijit Singh’s words serve as both a warning and a call to action – for industries to reassess their practices, and for audiences to recognise the value behind the art they consume.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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