Quote of the day by Audrey Hepburn: “Nothing is impossible, the word itself says, I'm possible…”

May 4 marks the birth anniversary of Audrey Kathleen Hepburn, a British actress and humanitarian. Known for her impeccable performance in film and an exquisite fashion sense, Audrey Hepburn is one of the most incredible actresses of all time. She was ranked by the American Film Institute as the third-greatest female screen legend from the Classical Hollywood cinema.

May 4 is marked as Audrey Hepburn's birth anniversary.(Wikimedia Commons/Flickr)

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​Also read | Quote of the day by Nelson Mandela: ‘A winner is a dreamer who never gives up…’

Her humanitarian work and philanthropic approach to life made her one of the most admired figures in the world.

What does Audrey Hepburn’s quote mean?

Audrey’s quote: ‘Nothing is impossible, the word itself says, I’m possible,’ is one of those powerful lines that continues to inspire generations. The statement gives a powerful message that there is nothing in this world that you can’t do. The word impossible itself says, I’m possible, which means that whatever you decide to do in life, while it seems impossible, is possible.

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Nothing in this world is impossible. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} The quote challenges the way we look at limitations. What feels impossible is often just something that hasn’t been figured out yet. This also speaks of the mindset that reframes doubts into belief, suggesting that potential already exists within us. Why is Audrey Hepburn’s quote relevant today? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The quote challenges the way we look at limitations. What feels impossible is often just something that hasn’t been figured out yet. This also speaks of the mindset that reframes doubts into belief, suggesting that potential already exists within us. Why is Audrey Hepburn’s quote relevant today? {{/usCountry}}

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In today’s world, when life feels uncertain, this quote gives a powerful perspective shift. It reminds us that when we shift our thinking, even slightly, we open ourselves to effort, creativity, and resilience. That’s often the difference between giving up and finding the way. The quote doesn’t deny that things are difficult. Instead, it encourages us to see challenges as opportunities rather than barriers.

It reminds us that when we shift our thinking, even slightly, we open ourselves to effort, creativity, and resilience. (Unsplash)

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The quote also serves as a reminder that we are limitless and we can do whatever we want to do in life, even if it seems like only a dream.

Who is Audrey Hepburn?

Born into an aristocratic family in Ixelles, Brussels, Audrey Hepburn was a British actress who started her career as a chorus girl in West End musical theatre productions. She rose to stardom in the romantic comedy Roman Holiday (1953) alongside Gregory Peck, for which she became the first actress to win an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award and a BAFTA Award for the same performance. She also won a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Play for her performance in Ondine. She starred in successful films, such as Sabrina (1954), with Humphrey Bogart and William Holden; Funny Face (1957), the drama The Nun's Story (1959); the romantic comedy Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961); the thriller-romance Charade (1963), opposite Cary Grant; and the musical My Fair Lady (1964).

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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