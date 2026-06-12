Quote of the day by Chris Evans: ‘Anything you're scared of, you should push yourself more to do it’

Today's quote of the day comes from Chris Evans, the Hollywood star best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Beyond his on-screen heroics, Evans has often spoken candidly about anxiety, self-doubt, and personal growth. As he celebrates his birthday on June 13, let's revisit one of his most memorable reflections on courage and taking risks.

Chris Evans believes that pushing beyond comfort zones leads to meaningful development.(AFP)

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In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about his decision to take on the role of Captain America, Chris said: "Anything you're scared of, you should push yourself more to do it." The statement reflects his belief that personal growth often lies on the other side of fear and that the challenges we hesitate to face are frequently the ones that help us grow the most. (Also read: Quote of the day by Dua Lipa: ‘When you know your worth, you know what you want and what you don’t want’ )

What Chris Evans' quote means

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{{^usCountry}} At its core, the quote encourages people to confront their fears rather than retreat from them. Whether it's starting a new job, pursuing a dream, speaking up, or taking a chance on something uncertain, fear is often a sign that we're stepping beyond familiar boundaries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At its core, the quote encourages people to confront their fears rather than retreat from them. Whether it's starting a new job, pursuing a dream, speaking up, or taking a chance on something uncertain, fear is often a sign that we're stepping beyond familiar boundaries. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Evans' words suggest that discomfort isn't always something to avoid. Instead, it can be an indicator of growth, resilience, and new opportunities. By facing what scares us, we build confidence and discover capabilities we may not have known we possessed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Evans' words suggest that discomfort isn't always something to avoid. Instead, it can be an indicator of growth, resilience, and new opportunities. By facing what scares us, we build confidence and discover capabilities we may not have known we possessed. {{/usCountry}}

Chris Evans emphasises that courage is about moving forward in the face of fear. (REUTERS)

{{^usCountry}} Why Chris Evans' message resonates today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why Chris Evans' message resonates today {{/usCountry}}

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In a world where uncertainty has become a constant part of life, Evans' message feels especially relevant. Many people struggle with self-doubt, fear of failure, or anxiety about the future. His perspective serves as a reminder that courage doesn't mean being fearless, it means moving forward despite fear.

The quote also highlights an important truth about personal development: progress rarely happens within our comfort zones. Whether in careers, relationships, or personal goals, meaningful growth often begins with taking the first step into the unknown.

About Chris Evans

Chris Evans is an American actor best known for playing Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He portrayed the iconic superhero in multiple films between Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), and is expected to return to the franchise with Avengers: Doomsday (2026). His portrayal of Captain America made him a global star and helped establish him as one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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