Born on September 25, 1977, Divya Dutta is an Indian actor known for her work primarily in Hindi and Punjabi cinema. From Bollywood films such as Veer-Zaara and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to thriller web series like Special OPS, Dutta has carved a distinctive space for herself in the entertainment industry. Over the years, she has received several awards and accolades for her performances, including the National Film Award and the Filmfare OTT Award.

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On the occasion of her birthday, this excerpt is from her interview with Nilesh Mishra. The conversation ranges from life, cinema, grief, healing, and the beauty of self-expression, where she quoted, “The first stage of success is when you become the horse who works very hard and believes that only more hard work will bring results.”

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What does Divya Dutta’s quote mean?

{{^usCountry}} Divya’s quote is a reminder that someone who is determined, hardworking, and constantly pushing themselves forward will someday achieve success in life. She highlighted that the first stage of success, according to this idea, is when you genuinely believe that hard work is the main thing that will take you where you want to go. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Divya’s quote is a reminder that someone who is determined, hardworking, and constantly pushing themselves forward will someday achieve success in life. She highlighted that the first stage of success, according to this idea, is when you genuinely believe that hard work is the main thing that will take you where you want to go. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dutta, at this stage, you are willing to put in long hours, keep trying after failures, and stay committed even when there are no immediate results. You may not yet understand all the other factors that influence success, such as timing, strategy, relationships, opportunities, creativity or knowing when to change direction. Your focus is simple: work harder, keep going, and eventually the results will come.

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Why is Divya Dutta’s quote relevant today?

In today’s context, Divya’s words can be understood as describing the first phase of a person’s relationship with success. In a competitive world where people often see only the polished outcomes of others on social media, it is easy to believe that success comes simply from working harder and working longer.

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The horse term represents a person who keeps running without questioning the race. They put in the hours, stay disciplined, keep improving, and believe that if they work hard enough, the results will eventually follow. This mindset can be valuable because consistency, patience, and resilience are often what help people get through the uncertain early stages of a career or personal journey.

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