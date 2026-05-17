Quote of the day by Huma Qureshi: ‘There is merit in being the odd one out’

Huma Qureshi is turning heads at present at the 79th edition of the Festival de Cannes. Born in Delhi in July 1986, she began her career as a theatre actor and model before moving to Mumbai and appearing in television commercials. In 2012, Huma made her big-screen debut in Anurag Kashyap’s two-part film Gangs of Wasseypur, and there was no looking back.

Huma Qureshi at the 'Women of Impact' event, in Mumbai on March 2, 2026. (PTI)

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The actor has a diverse range of films and roles under her belt, which include Ek Thi Daayan, Ishqiya, Badlapur, Jolly LLB 2 and Monica, O My Darling. Apart from Hindi films, she has also worked in Marathi and Tamil films, and even appeared in Zack Snyder’s 2021 film, Army of the Dead. Today’s quote of the day highlights Huma’s mantra behind her expansive portfolio.

It reads: “There is merit in being the odd one out. I pray that I never lose the will to be the problem child.”

Meaning of Huma Qureshi’s quote

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{{^usCountry}} Huma Qureshi shared the aforementioned statement in a November 2025 interview with Scroll.in. She said it while responding to a question on whether she considered the box office an important factor while choosing her films. The actor stated that she is very interested in the box office and believes that her choices in projects have helped her achieve the stardom that she presently enjoys. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Huma Qureshi shared the aforementioned statement in a November 2025 interview with Scroll.in. She said it while responding to a question on whether she considered the box office an important factor while choosing her films. The actor stated that she is very interested in the box office and believes that her choices in projects have helped her achieve the stardom that she presently enjoys. {{/usCountry}}

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Huma Qureshi attends the celebration of 20th Century Studios’ The Devil Wears Prada 2, in Mumbai. (Sunil khandare)

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According to Huma Qureshi, if she had only opted to work in mainstream films from the beginning, she would not likely have had similar success. The idea is more strongly expressed in the quote, “There is merit in being the odd one out.” Standing apart from the crowd is not just about creating one’s own identity; it is also about finding one’s place in the greater personal and professional spheres.

And standing apart is not always easy. It takes strength and courage to swim against the tide, not to mention the sheer amount of good fortune it takes to not drown. But keeping the forces beyond our control aside, it is the mind and will of an individual that helps them stand apart, and what Huma wishes to never lose.

Relevance of Huma Qureshi’s quote

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While everyone seeks to be the odd one out, it is difficult to truly stand on one’s own. The world, as always, continues to be harsh and unforgiving, and finding one’s place in it is always difficult. The quote by Huma Qureshi reminds us that it is not always necessary to go with the flow and “progress” at par with others. Standing out and finding our own paths may lead us to the destination we desire and deserve.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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