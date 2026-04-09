Quote of the day by Jaya Bachchan: ‘When I plan, things go wrong. When I do things without planning, it comes from…’

Today’s quote of the day comes from Jaya Bachchan, as April 9 marks the birthday of one of Bollywood’s most formidable voices – often described as the industry’s unapologetically candid force who takes nonsense from no one. With a career spanning decades across cinema and politics, she has remained known not just for her performances but for her fiercely independent mindset. This spirit was on full display during her conversation with Barkha Dutt on We The Women Asia 2025, where she reflected on life, choices, and the futility of rigid planning.

What Jaya Bachchan said

April 9 marks the Samajwadi Party MP's birthday.(Sansad TV )

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During the interview, Bachchan was asked a thought-provoking question about whether life had ever challenged her early assumptions – the kind we often form in youth about who we will become and how our lives will unfold. It was a question about certainty versus experience, and how life’s unpredictability reshapes our sense of self. In response, she offered a refreshingly honest perspective that rejects overthinking and embraces instinct.

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{{^usCountry}} The Silsila actor said: “You know Barkha, I am not that kind of a person. I don't think about 'we will do this' or 'we will do that.' At that moment, whatever felt right, I did it. I didn't think beyond that. And I feel that I have never planned because when I plan, things go wrong. When I do things without planning, it comes from within; it does not come from here [the head]. And I am a Hridayajeevi (one who lives by the heart), I am not a Buddhijeevi (an intellectual or someone who lives by the intellect).” What Jaya Bachchan’s words really mean {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Silsila actor said: “You know Barkha, I am not that kind of a person. I don't think about 'we will do this' or 'we will do that.' At that moment, whatever felt right, I did it. I didn't think beyond that. And I feel that I have never planned because when I plan, things go wrong. When I do things without planning, it comes from within; it does not come from here [the head]. And I am a Hridayajeevi (one who lives by the heart), I am not a Buddhijeevi (an intellectual or someone who lives by the intellect).” What Jaya Bachchan’s words really mean {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At its core, Jaya’s words challenge the modern obsession with meticulous planning and control. We are often taught to map out our futures, to strategise every move, and to treat life like a carefully constructed blueprint. But her philosophy suggests the opposite – that life rarely follows a script, and that overplanning can sometimes disconnect us from our instincts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At its core, Jaya’s words challenge the modern obsession with meticulous planning and control. We are often taught to map out our futures, to strategise every move, and to treat life like a carefully constructed blueprint. But her philosophy suggests the opposite – that life rarely follows a script, and that overplanning can sometimes disconnect us from our instincts. {{/usCountry}}

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By identifying herself as a Hridayajeevi, the Rajya Sabha MP places trust in intuition over intellect, in feeling over calculation. It is a reminder that not everything meaningful can be reasoned out; some of the most authentic choices emerge when we stop overanalysing and simply act on what feels right. The unpredictability of life, rather than being something to fear, becomes its most exciting aspect – the part where growth, surprise, and self-discovery truly happen.

Why Jaya Bachchan’s quote resonates today

In today’s fast-paced, hyper-structured world, this quote feels especially relevant. With productivity culture, five-year plans, and constant pressure to “have it all figured out,” many people find themselves overwhelmed and disconnected from their own inner voice. Bachchan’s perspective offers a quiet rebellion against that mindset. It encourages us to loosen our grip on rigid expectations and to trust that not every step needs to be pre-decided. Sometimes, the most fulfilling paths are the ones we stumble upon rather than meticulously design.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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