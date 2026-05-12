Quote of the day by Kiara Advani: 'Your validation cannot come from social media, you need to know who you are…'

Humans intrinsically wish to feel seen, acknowledged, valued, praised, appreciated and approved of. When you are validated, you naturally feel better about yourself, your work and your identity. It is part of human nature, especially since humans are socially and collectively oriented beings. However, beyond the need for validation itself, the right source of that validation also matters because the wrong kind can slowly unmoor your sense of self and undermine who you are. ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Sonam Kapoor: ‘Young people shouldn't have any regrets in their lives because everything could be…'

Kiara Advani revealed the importance of one's own validation instead of social media.

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Speaking about this, Bollywood actor Kiara Advani reflected on the genuine source of validation and the importance of building a stronger, steadier sense of self-esteem. She spoke on Raj Shamani’s podcast on May 10. Let’s take a closer look at what she said and decode the deeper meaning behind it.

What did Kiara Advani say?

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{{^usCountry}} “Your validation cannot come from social media. You need to know who you are. And the most important thing is for you that self-validation is more important than seeking it from the outside world. But I have to know when I have to cut out the noise. I can't put so much that I almost don't know myself. And I have lost myself, that's dangerous” What does it mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Your validation cannot come from social media. You need to know who you are. And the most important thing is for you that self-validation is more important than seeking it from the outside world. But I have to know when I have to cut out the noise. I can't put so much that I almost don't know myself. And I have lost myself, that's dangerous” What does it mean? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Social media has emerged as such an important part of life that it constantly surrounds people with opinions, trends, and comparisons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media has emerged as such an important part of life that it constantly surrounds people with opinions, trends, and comparisons. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} People share pictures and comments, and opinion itself forms the basic framework of social media: what people are talking about, observing, thinking and reacting to. Naturally, positive, uplifting comments and likes can boost self-esteem and create a sense of excitement. After all, it is human nature to crave attention and acknowledgement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People share pictures and comments, and opinion itself forms the basic framework of social media: what people are talking about, observing, thinking and reacting to. Naturally, positive, uplifting comments and likes can boost self-esteem and create a sense of excitement. After all, it is human nature to crave attention and acknowledgement. {{/usCountry}}

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However, this can quickly turn sour. Social media can also become a breeding ground for troubling opinions, harsh criticism and misleading narratives that slowly strip away one's confidence and sense of self. This is exactly what Kiara Advani warned about when she said validation should not depend on social media or online attention, especially because the digital world is unpredictable, volatile, and capable of turning against people very quickly. But online perceptions really do not hold a mirror to reality.

So it is important to find strength, confidence and approval from within rather than depending entirely on what others think. Online reactions do not define who you are. Your confidence should depend on how you see yourself, not on how strangers on the internet mould you.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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