Quote of the day by Kylie Jenner: ‘Don't listen to negative comments and be true to who you are…’

Kylie Jenner is a popular media personality, socialite, and businesswoman. Known for her phenomenal acting. As an influential figure in pop culture since the mid-2010s, Jenner has starred in several television series. She is also the founder and owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics. In an interview, Kylie highlighted the importance of being true to ourselves even when no one says good things about us.

Kylie Jenner is a popular media personality, socialite, and businesswoman.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Who is Kylie Jenner?

Born on August 10, 1997, Kylie Kristen Jenner is an American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman. She starred in the television series ‘The Kardashians’ and Keeping Up with the Kardashians. As a businesswoman, she founded her own cosmetic company, Kylie Cosmetics.

She collaborated with clothing brand PacSun with her sister, Kendall and created a line of clothing, Kendall and Kylie. Kylie was placed on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list, making her the youngest person to be featured on the list. Jenner also starred on her own spin-off series, Life of Kylie, which premiered in 2017.

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As a businesswoman, she founded her own cosmetic company, Kylie Cosmetics. (REUTERS)

{{^usCountry}} What does Kylie Jenner’s quote mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What does Kylie Jenner’s quote mean? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kylie’s quote serves as a reminder that negative comments are never going to stop. However, amidst all these, we need to learn to be true to ourselves, no matter what. Whether you are a working professional, a celebrity, a homemaker, or anyone, negative comments are never going to stop from people. In fact, no matter what you choose to do, there will be someone who is going to bombard you with negative comments. However, what matters is how we react to the comments while staying true to ourselves. Why is Kylie Jenner’s quote relevant today? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kylie’s quote serves as a reminder that negative comments are never going to stop. However, amidst all these, we need to learn to be true to ourselves, no matter what. Whether you are a working professional, a celebrity, a homemaker, or anyone, negative comments are never going to stop from people. In fact, no matter what you choose to do, there will be someone who is going to bombard you with negative comments. However, what matters is how we react to the comments while staying true to ourselves. Why is Kylie Jenner’s quote relevant today? {{/usCountry}}

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In today’s social media world, when our life is open to people, and negative comments are an everyday thing, Kylie’s quote encourages us to stay true to ourselves and not let anyone’s words impact our worth. Her words are all about protecting our self-worth and staying authentic, even when people criticise, judge, or doubt you.

Confidence comes from knowing who you are, what you value, and what makes you different. (Unsplash)

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We need to understand that negative comments often come from people’s opinions, insecurities, or limited understanding of your journey. If you constantly let outside voices define you, you may start changing yourself just to gain approval. The quote reminds us that confidence comes from knowing who you are, what you value, and what makes you different.

Being true to who you are means embracing your personality, dreams, beliefs, and individuality instead of pretending to fit in. It encourages people to stop seeking validation from everyone around them and focus on living honestly and confidently.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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