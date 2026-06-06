Quote of the day by Miley Cyrus: ‘It is legendary to be afraid and do it anyway, no such thing as failure…’

The word ‘legendary’ carries a fearless, larger-than-life meaning. It suggests exclusivity and an almost superhuman quality that sets certain people apart. But in reality, ‘legendary’ is much more grounded and ‘human’. It is a trait, which can be nurtured by anyone who chooses to be brave. ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Selena Gomez: ‘I finally feel like I'm in a place where I don't need to be apologetic…'

Miley Cyrus advocated for having a sense of conviction in what you do.(Picture credit: X/@MileyCyrus)

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Take it from Hollywood actor and pop singer Miley Cyrus, who offered a fresh and profound perspective on courage. The 33-year-old global artist became a household in pop culture with her breakout role in Hannah Montana, followed by a chart-topping career in the music industry.

Miley revealed her way of understanding the word ‘legendary' in 2024 Disney Legends Awards.

What did Miley Cyrus say?

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{{^usCountry}} “Legends get scared too. I am scared right now. But the difference is we do it anyway, and all of you, and all of you can do that every single day. It is legendary to be afraid and do it anyway. There is no such thing as failure when you try.” What does Miley Cyrus' message mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Legends get scared too. I am scared right now. But the difference is we do it anyway, and all of you, and all of you can do that every single day. It is legendary to be afraid and do it anyway. There is no such thing as failure when you try.” What does Miley Cyrus' message mean? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Being legendary does not mean having a heart-thumping courage all the time. While the word may surely conjure glorified images of cinematic, unshakable, indomitable and almost invincible person, real successful people actually do experience fear. And why not? Fear is a deeply human emotion, and even legends can get cold feet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Being legendary does not mean having a heart-thumping courage all the time. While the word may surely conjure glorified images of cinematic, unshakable, indomitable and almost invincible person, real successful people actually do experience fear. And why not? Fear is a deeply human emotion, and even legends can get cold feet. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} You may come across interviews of successful people who admit taking on audacious tasks with a do or die mentality, but that does not mean they feel nothing. They also suffer from anxiety and self-doubt. The difference is they do it anyway. The ability to acknowledge fear and anyway face the challenge is what makes a legend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may come across interviews of successful people who admit taking on audacious tasks with a do or die mentality, but that does not mean they feel nothing. They also suffer from anxiety and self-doubt. The difference is they do it anyway. The ability to acknowledge fear and anyway face the challenge is what makes a legend. {{/usCountry}}

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This is what Miley Cyrus tried to convey in her speech. Fear does not stop legendary people from moving forward, no matter how uncertain the journey ahead may be. By the same logic, anyone can be a legend, as long as they take the leap of faith, despite feeling scared. Being afraid is normal. What really matters is the act of trying despite all the odds, despite the hesitation and despite the paralysing fear.

The pop icon was also vocal about changing the narrative around failure. What she meant was, if you tried, and maybe you did not bag your expected result, still it should not be considered as failure because every attempt carries a lesson and teaches you something powerful.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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