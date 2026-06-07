Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: ‘Be greedy for your ambitions; be hungry for it’

Few Indian entertainers have achieved the level of global success that Priyanka Chopra has. A prolific Bollywood actor, film producer, and the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, Priyanka has built a career that spans industries and continents. Often regarded as one of India's most successful and highest-paid actresses, she has received numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards.

Priyanka Chopra at the Gold House fifth annual Gold Gala May 9, 2026, at The Music Center in Los Angeles.(AP)

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The quote, “Be greedy for your ambitions; be hungry for it,” comes from her speech at the Penguin Annual Lecture in 2017, hosted by Penguin Random House India. During the talk, the 43-year-old actor shared what she called her “12 rules” for becoming the best version of oneself and achieving success. Drawing from personal experiences and lessons learned throughout her career, she offered insights into ambition, perseverance, and self-belief. One of the most memorable moments from the lecture was her advice to be unapologetically ambitious.

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{{^usCountry}} What did Priyanka Chopra say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did Priyanka Chopra say? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While discussing her fourth rule, Priyanka recounted an episode from her career when she refused to choose between two important opportunities. She said: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While discussing her fourth rule, Priyanka recounted an episode from her career when she refused to choose between two important opportunities. She said: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I was shooting a film called Don 2. So it was chosen to be shown at the Berlin Film Festival, but at the same time, I was invited for the first time to attend the Grammy Awards in LA. Both the events were literally taking place one day apart in completely different time zones – Berlin and LA. My team and everyone around me told me, ‘No, it can never happen. You have to choose what is your priority.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I was shooting a film called Don 2. So it was chosen to be shown at the Berlin Film Festival, but at the same time, I was invited for the first time to attend the Grammy Awards in LA. Both the events were literally taking place one day apart in completely different time zones – Berlin and LA. My team and everyone around me told me, ‘No, it can never happen. You have to choose what is your priority.’ {{/usCountry}}

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And you know what I did? I made some insane connections: Mumbai to London, London to Berlin, Berlin to Amsterdam, Amsterdam to LA, and LA back to Mumbai in three days. And I made it happen. And that's not the only time I've done it; I've done it so many times over and over again.

Why? Because I don't want anyone to tell me I can't have everything. I want to dream of everything, and I'll have everything. So, rule number four: be greedy. Be greedy for your ambitions; be hungry for it.”

What does Priyanka Chopra’s quote mean?

When the Citadel actor says, “Be greedy for your ambitions” she is not encouraging greed in the conventional sense. Instead, she is urging people to be relentless in pursuing their dreams and aspirations.

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The quote challenges the idea that individuals must always shrink their ambitions, settle for less, or choose only one path when multiple opportunities exist. Priyanka's experience demonstrates that success often comes from refusing to place unnecessary limits on oneself. Her belief that she could attend both events reflects a mindset focused on possibility rather than obstacles.

At its core, the quote is about allowing yourself to dream big and then putting in the effort required to turn those dreams into reality. Being “hungry” for ambition means maintaining curiosity, drive, and determination even when the journey becomes difficult. It means actively seeking opportunities instead of waiting for them and believing that your goals are worthy of pursuit.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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