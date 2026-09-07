Quote of the day by Radhika Apte: ‘I think the fact that nobody asks questions is the problem with society today…’

Radhika Charudutt Apte is one of the most popular faces in Indian cinema. She started her acting career on stage before making her film debut in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! in 2005. Her first role as the lead was in the 2009 Bengali film, Antaheen.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Quote of the day by Pankaj Tripathi: ‘We are the ones closest to our hypocrisy…’

After gaining more attention with supporting roles in Bollywood, Radhika’s big break came in 2018, when she starred in three Netflix India productions: Lust Stories, Sacred Games, and Ghoul. The same year, she also starred in the Hindi biographical film Pad Man (2018), and black comedy Andhadhun (2018).

She has since forged herself as a name to be reckoned with in Indian cinema, earning critical acclaim for many of her roles over the years. The actor celebrates her birthday every year on September 7. Commemorating the day, today’s quote is an excerpt from her 2025 interview with Loud and Clear.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The quote reads: “I think the fact that nobody asks questions is the problem with society today: people blindly support things without really asking what those things mean.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The quote reads: “I think the fact that nobody asks questions is the problem with society today: people blindly support things without really asking what those things mean.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Radhika Apte encourages people to ask questions in society.

What is the meaning of Radhika Apte’s quote?

The quote expresses a private opinion of Radhika Apte, but it is worth pondering upon. The actor's observation of modern society, which is becoming increasingly reactionary as it embraces the ‘fast’ life, highlights a lack of significant rise in educated, critical thinking among the masses.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A likely reason is that people are expected to have opinions on a wide range of subjects and to express them on social media while they are still trending. Having no opinion is sometimes treated as the same as having a poor one. This has taken away the privilege from the regular individual to ponder deeply upon a subject, ask questions that attempt to dig beneath the surface, before expressing their support for any narrative that may be pandered by the powers that be.

What is the relevance of Radhika Apte’s quote?

Radhika Apte’s quote serves as a reminder for us to pause and think things over whenever we are presented with a new fact or opinion, before taking our own stance and especially before sharing that stance with others.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If people stop asking the deeper questions and have nuances in their ideas, it will soon be a place where the blind lead the blind in the dark, with no one having the patience to wait for the light of reason.