Quote of the day by Ratna Pathak Shah: ‘A woman has been made to become the worst enemy because she is the one who...’
On the birthday of Ratna Pathak Shah, who always voices on women empowerment, reveal her nuanced take on how women are pitted against each other.
Ratna Pathak Shah's birthday is on March 18. She is a versatile actor, whether in her widely beloved role as Maya Sarabhai in the comedy show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai or in more socially nuanced films like Lipstick Under My Burkha. She has consistently chosen strong, prominent roles. The actor is also very vocal about women's rights, actively sharing her perspective on women's empowerment. On this occasion, let's take a look at one of her quotes on women's empowerment, which is a bit nuanced but sheds light on a grim reality.
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What did she say?
As per She The People, Ratna shared an important insight on the dynamics of women policing one another within society.
“A woman has been made to become a woman’s worst enemy because she is the one who socialises within the family. She is the one who is laying down all the horrible laws. They’re not laws she has made. They are laws which she has been told to enforce.”
What does this mean?
In a patriarchal setting, a woman not only goes against misogynistic men but also has to face women who enforce patriarchal rules and expectations on other women, limiting their freedom and expression, whether it is relatives, close friends, or family. But this is not something natural.
Women are conditioned by society, taught to shape the family and nurture others. And when societal norms themselves suppress women's freedom, the women shaping and nurture take it upon themselves to enforce the rules of what is acceptable and what is not. Ratna highlighted a very critical aspect of patriarchal society and how social conditioning plays an important role in turning women against each other, making them agents of patriarchal beliefs.
So in a way, women are both the oppressors and the victims, because of the wider social conditioning. Many women support patriarchy, without questioning the norms, taking that as the norm, and likewise impose it on the next generation. Breaking this cycle is very essential for women empowerment.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More