Quote of the day by Ratna Pathak Shah: ‘A woman has been made to become the worst enemy because she is the one who...’

Ratna Pathak Shah's birthday is on March 18. She is a versatile actor, whether in her widely beloved role as Maya Sarabhai in the comedy show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai or in more socially nuanced films like Lipstick Under My Burkha. She has consistently chosen strong, prominent roles. The actor is also very vocal about women's rights, actively sharing her perspective on women's empowerment. On this occasion, let's take a look at one of her quotes on women's empowerment, which is a bit nuanced but sheds light on a grim reality. Ratna Pathak Shah strongly voiced for women's rights.

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What did she say? As per She The People, Ratna shared an important insight on the dynamics of women policing one another within society.

“A woman has been made to become a woman’s worst enemy because she is the one who socialises within the family. She is the one who is laying down all the horrible laws. They’re not laws she has made. They are laws which she has been told to enforce.”

