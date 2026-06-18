Quote of the day by Sara Arjun: ‘Sometimes, you really have to forget who you are and just focus on the feeling of…’

Dhurandhar actor Sara Arjun rose to fame after portraying the role of ‘Yalina’ in the Dhurandhar series. However, she debuted as a child actor in several advertisements and television shows. In a cover story interview with Femina India, published on April 24, 2026, Sara Arjun discussed the acting process while talking about her role as Yalina Jamali in the film. She said, “Sometimes, you really have to forget who you are and just focus on the feeling of the emotion – to what degree the person you're portraying would feel it – and go for it.”

Dhurandhar actor Sara Arjun rose to fame after portraying the role of ‘Yalina’ in the Dhurandhar series(saraarjunn/Instagram)

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What does Sara Arjun’s quote mean?

Sara Arjun’s quote highlights that an actor cannot remain trapped in their own identity, experiences, or emotions while performing. To convincingly portray a character, they need to temporarily set aside their personal perspective. Instead of thinking about themselves, actors should concentrate on the emotion the character is experiencing—whether it's joy, grief, fear, love, or heartbreak. Her words also emphasise that different people react differently to the same situation.

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{{^usCountry}} An actor's job is to understand how intensely the character would experience a particular emotion, rather than how they themselves would feel in that moment. Once the actor understands the character's emotional state, they should fully commit to it without hesitation or self-consciousness. Further, it means being willing to step beyond your familiar experiences. Growth often happens when we challenge our assumptions and try to see the world through someone else's lens. Why is Sara Arjun’s quote relevant today? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An actor's job is to understand how intensely the character would experience a particular emotion, rather than how they themselves would feel in that moment. Once the actor understands the character's emotional state, they should fully commit to it without hesitation or self-consciousness. Further, it means being willing to step beyond your familiar experiences. Growth often happens when we challenge our assumptions and try to see the world through someone else's lens. Why is Sara Arjun’s quote relevant today? {{/usCountry}}

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Sara Arjun's quote is especially relevant today because we live in a time where people are constantly encouraged to project their own opinions, experiences, and identities online. Her words remind us of the importance of empathy, perspective-taking, and emotional intelligence.

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Social media often pushes people to react quickly and judge situations from their own viewpoint. Sara's quote encourages the opposite: stepping outside ourselves and asking, "How might this person feel?" Whether it's understanding a friend, colleague, or even someone we disagree with, empathy has become a crucial skill.

Who is Sara Arjun?

Born on June 18, 2005, Sara Arjun is an Indian actor who mainly appears in Tamil and Hindi films. As the daughter of actor Raj Arjun, Sara stepped into the industry in her childhood and bagged several roles as a child actor in television commercials and shows. She gained recognition as a child actor for her performance in the Tamil drama movie ‘Deiva Thirumagal.’ However, she became more popular after portraying the role of Yalina Jamali in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar series.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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