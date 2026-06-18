Quote of the day by Sara Arjun: ‘Sometimes, you really have to forget who you are and just focus on the feeling of…’
Sara Arjun’s quote serves as a reminder for all those aspiring actors that great acting requires stepping outside your own world and entering someone else's.
Dhurandhar actor Sara Arjun rose to fame after portraying the role of ‘Yalina’ in the Dhurandhar series. However, she debuted as a child actor in several advertisements and television shows. In a cover story interview with Femina India, published on April 24, 2026, Sara Arjun discussed the acting process while talking about her role as Yalina Jamali in the film. She said, “Sometimes, you really have to forget who you are and just focus on the feeling of the emotion – to what degree the person you're portraying would feel it – and go for it.”
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What does Sara Arjun’s quote mean?
Sara Arjun’s quote highlights that an actor cannot remain trapped in their own identity, experiences, or emotions while performing. To convincingly portray a character, they need to temporarily set aside their personal perspective. Instead of thinking about themselves, actors should concentrate on the emotion the character is experiencing—whether it's joy, grief, fear, love, or heartbreak. Her words also emphasise that different people react differently to the same situation.
An actor's job is to understand how intensely the character would experience a particular emotion, rather than how they themselves would feel in that moment. Once the actor understands the character's emotional state, they should fully commit to it without hesitation or self-consciousness. Further, it means being willing to step beyond your familiar experiences. Growth often happens when we challenge our assumptions and try to see the world through someone else's lens.
Why is Sara Arjun’s quote relevant today?{{/usCountry}}
An actor's job is to understand how intensely the character would experience a particular emotion, rather than how they themselves would feel in that moment. Once the actor understands the character's emotional state, they should fully commit to it without hesitation or self-consciousness. Further, it means being willing to step beyond your familiar experiences. Growth often happens when we challenge our assumptions and try to see the world through someone else's lens.
Why is Sara Arjun’s quote relevant today?{{/usCountry}}
Sara Arjun's quote is especially relevant today because we live in a time where people are constantly encouraged to project their own opinions, experiences, and identities online. Her words remind us of the importance of empathy, perspective-taking, and emotional intelligence.
Social media often pushes people to react quickly and judge situations from their own viewpoint. Sara's quote encourages the opposite: stepping outside ourselves and asking, "How might this person feel?" Whether it's understanding a friend, colleague, or even someone we disagree with, empathy has become a crucial skill.
Who is Sara Arjun?
Born on June 18, 2005, Sara Arjun is an Indian actor who mainly appears in Tamil and Hindi films. As the daughter of actor Raj Arjun, Sara stepped into the industry in her childhood and bagged several roles as a child actor in television commercials and shows. She gained recognition as a child actor for her performance in the Tamil drama movie ‘Deiva Thirumagal.’ However, she became more popular after portraying the role of Yalina Jamali in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar series.