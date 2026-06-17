Donald Trump keeps G7 leaders waiting, then declares ‘I’m the boss’; social media erupts: ‘The most powerful…'

Trump arrived after other leaders had assembled and joked, "I'm the boss," prompting laughter from those in attendance. The summit also included leaders from India, South Korea, Kenya and Brazil.

The incident occurred as leaders from the United States, Canada, France , Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom convened to discuss a range of global issues, including a proposed agreement aimed at limiting Iran's nuclear ambitions and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The remark drew laughter from fellow leaders as they gathered for the final day of talks at the Group of Seven summit.

US President Donald Trump sparked online debate after reportedly arriving late to a G7 summit meeting and jokingly declaring, "I'm the boss," during discussions on a proposed Iran agreement.

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Social media reacts The reported exchange generated reactions online, with supporters and critics offering sharply different views of Trump's remark. One supporter wrote, "The most powerful man on the planet and Libtards and mainstream media hate him."

Another user commented, "They all wait on him.. I love it.."

Some users argued that Trump's position justified the attention surrounding his arrival. "Well, he is the boss," one commenter wrote.

Others were less impressed. “He isn't the bloody boss I am glad that was joke.”

A separate commenter added: “The only person in that room who thinks Donald Trump is doing a good job is Donald Trump.”

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G7 leaders back Iran agreement The exchange came as G7 leaders expressed support for a tentative agreement between Washington and Tehran.

In a declaration cited by The Mirror US, the leaders described the deal as a "historic opportunity to prevent Iran from acquiring any nuclear weapon and tackling the threats related to its regional and ballistic activities."

The declaration added that member nations were "ready to contribute to its implementation," although neither the White House nor Iranian officials had publicly released the agreement's text.

Trump later defended the proposed accord, saying: “Here's what it says: Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. It won't have one to buy, to develop - it will not have a nuclear weapon. And I would say that's about 99.9% of what I wanted.”

A major focus of the agreement is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route through which roughly one-fifth of the world's traded oil and natural gas passed before the conflict began.

Apart from the Iran agreement, G7 leaders discussed artificial intelligence, economic growth and concerns over global trade competition.