Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Sara Arjun mobbed at Wankhede Stadium; father Raj Arjun turns her bodyguard
On Sunday, Dhurandhar actor Sara Arjun was spotted at the Wankhede Stadium, cheering for the Mumbai Indians during their Indian Premier League 2026 clash.
Amid the roaring success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, actor Sara Arjun took a break to catch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash between the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. However, her outing turned chaotic as she was mobbed by fans while exiting the venue, with her father, actor Raj Arjun, stepping in and playing bodyguard to shield her.
Sara Arjun gets mobbed
On Sunday, Sara was spotted at the Wankhede Stadium, cheering for the Mumbai Indians during their Indian Premier League 2026 clash. She was dressed in a Mumbai Indians T-shirt, and arrived at the venue with her parents – father Raj Arjun and her mother Sanya Arjun to the match. After soaking in the match-day excitement, she was later seen exiting the stadium once the game concluded.
As Sara Arjun, 20, made her way out of the stadium, a swarm of fans closed in, asking for selfies in the wake of Dhurandhar 2’s massive success. Following which, her parents, especially her father, quickly came to her rescue, shielding her from the fans and getting her into the car.
Several videos capturing the chaotic scene outside the venue have surfaced on social media. The clips show Sara being mobbed by her fans when she was leaving after the Mumbai Indians’ win. While many tried to click selfies with her, her protective father stepped in and escorted her out of the frenzy.
Social media users were amazed to see how the father and daughter held the situation.
“She’s sweet wants to interact with her fans and Dad on the other hand being protective . Which is normal,” one wrote, with another sharing, “She is so innocent.”
On Sunday, Hardik’s Mumbai Indians put an end to one of the IPL’s oddest long-running quirks. By beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians registered their first opening-match win of an IPL season since April 4, 2012, when they had beaten Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets.
Sara Arjun’s rise to fame
Sara Arjun, daughter of actor Raj Arjun, is currently garnering praise for her performance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Sara began acting before the age of six. She first gained acclaim for her performance in Deiva Thirumagal and later appeared in films like Saivam, Ek Thi Daayan, Jai Ho and Jazbaa as a child artist. She recently made her debut as a female lead in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and has won hearts with her performance.
Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the spy-action thriller Dhurandhar, which was released in theatres in December 2025 and grossed over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The film franchise follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent, played by Ranveer Singh, who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India. The movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi. Dhurandhar 2 has collected over ₹1250 crore worldwide and more than ₹840 crore net in India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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