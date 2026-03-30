Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Sara Arjun mobbed at Wankhede Stadium; father Raj Arjun turns her bodyguard

Several videos capturing the chaotic scene outside the venue have surfaced on social media. The clips show Sara being mobbed by her fans when she was leaving after the Mumbai Indians’ win. While many tried to click selfies with her, her protective father stepped in and escorted her out of the frenzy.

As Sara Arjun, 20, made her way out of the stadium, a swarm of fans closed in, asking for selfies in the wake of Dhurandhar 2’s massive success. Following which, her parents, especially her father, quickly came to her rescue, shielding her from the fans and getting her into the car.

On Sunday, Sara was spotted at the Wankhede Stadium , cheering for the Mumbai Indians during their Indian Premier League 2026 clash. She was dressed in a Mumbai Indians T-shirt, and arrived at the venue with her parents – father Raj Arjun and her mother Sanya Arjun to the match. After soaking in the match-day excitement, she was later seen exiting the stadium once the game concluded.

Amid the roaring success of Aditya Dhar ’s Dhurandhar 2, actor Sara Arjun took a break to catch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash between the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. However, her outing turned chaotic as she was mobbed by fans while exiting the venue, with her father, actor Raj Arjun, stepping in and playing bodyguard to shield her.

Social media users were amazed to see how the father and daughter held the situation.

“She’s sweet wants to interact with her fans and Dad on the other hand being protective . Which is normal,” one wrote, with another sharing, “She is so innocent.”

On Sunday, Hardik’s Mumbai Indians put an end to one of the IPL’s oddest long-running quirks. By beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians registered their first opening-match win of an IPL season since April 4, 2012, when they had beaten Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets.

Sara Arjun’s rise to fame Sara Arjun, daughter of actor Raj Arjun, is currently garnering praise for her performance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Sara began acting before the age of six. She first gained acclaim for her performance in Deiva Thirumagal and later appeared in films like Saivam, Ek Thi Daayan, Jai Ho and Jazbaa as a child artist. She recently made her debut as a female lead in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and has won hearts with her performance.

Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the spy-action thriller Dhurandhar, which was released in theatres in December 2025 and grossed over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The film franchise follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent, played by Ranveer Singh, who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India. The movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi. Dhurandhar 2 has collected over ₹1250 crore worldwide and more than ₹840 crore net in India.