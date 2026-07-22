Quote of the day by Selena Gomez: 'I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside'

Singer Selena Gomez turned 34 on July 22. As fans celebrate, her most honest moment remains one from the 2016 American Music Awards. After a months-long hiatus to treat lupus-related anxiety and depression, Selena took the stage to accept 'Favourite Pop/Rock Female Artist'. What followed wasn’t a standard thank-you speech. It was one of pop culture’s most candid moments on mental health. Also read | Deepika Padukone, Selena Gomez to Shah Rukh Khan, celebs who opened up about mental health

What did Selena Gomez say?

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Years later, her message holds: success doesn’t shield you from struggle, but vulnerability can. Here is the exact quote from her live broadcast:



“In 2014, this stage was actually the first time that I was authentically 100 percent honest with all of you. I think it's safe to say most of you know my life whether I liked it or not. And I had to stop. Because I had everything, and I was absolutely broken inside. I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down. I don't want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what's in here (gesturing to her heart). I'm not trying to get validation, nor do I need it anymore... but if you are broken, you do not have to stay broken. That's one thing you should know about me: I care about people. And this is for you.”

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Why Selena Gomez's quote resonates even today

{{^usCountry}} In 2016, few celebrities spoke openly about the emotional cost of fame. Selena dismantled the myth of 'perfect' social media life by admitting that success and money couldn’t protect her from collapse. That around two-minute speech set the tone for her next chapter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2016, few celebrities spoke openly about the emotional cost of fame. Selena dismantled the myth of 'perfect' social media life by admitting that success and money couldn’t protect her from collapse. That around two-minute speech set the tone for her next chapter. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2020, Selena launched Rare Beauty, built on self-acceptance. In 2022, she released her documentary My Mind and Me, detailing her battles with bipolar disorder, lupus, and psychosis. Then, through The Rare Impact Fund, Selena pledged $100 million over 10 years for youth mental health services. Also read | World Mental Health Day: 25 inspiring quotes and sayings to celebrate

About Selena Gomez

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The US singer, actor, producer, and entrepreneur, started on Barney and Friends, broke out on Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place, and now stars in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. She’s also behind multiple Billboard number 1s, including Lose You to Love Me and Hands to Myself.