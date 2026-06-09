Quote of the day by Shah Rukh Khan: ‘If you can, in all the issues of life, keep an honest and gentle heart…’

Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood’s superstar known for his exceptional performances in Hindi films, continues to inspire audiences across the world. Even at the age of 60 years, he is one of the most phenomenal actors in the Bollywood industry. In an acceptance speech at Sharjah International Book Fair in November 2022, SRK said, ‘If you can, in all the issues of life, keep an honest and gentle heart.’ As a self-made actor, Shah Rukh Khan’s life philosophy is anchored in self-belief, an uncompromising work ethic, and a pragmatic approach to wealth.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with his iconic pose at his residence Mannat in Mumbai.(AFP)

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Born on November 2, 1965, Shah Rukh Khan is an Indian actor and film producer. He is known for his incredible performance in the Hindi film industry. Commonly referred to as ‘Baadshah of Bollywood’ or ‘King Khan,’ SRK has worked in more than 90 films.

Shah Rukh Khan wished his fans joy and peace on Eid. (Internal)

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{{^usCountry}} He won several awards and accolades, including a National Film Award and 15 Filmfare Awards. He has been awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India, as well as the Order of Arts and Letters and the Legion of Honour by the Government of France. Shah Rukh keeps on inspiring people through his kind words and advises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He won several awards and accolades, including a National Film Award and 15 Filmfare Awards. He has been awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India, as well as the Order of Arts and Letters and the Legion of Honour by the Government of France. Shah Rukh keeps on inspiring people through his kind words and advises. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What does Shah Rukh Khan’s quote mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What does Shah Rukh Khan’s quote mean? {{/usCountry}}

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Shah Rukh Khan’s words highlight the importance of having an honest and gentle heart. He emphasised that there will be times when we will have to cheat with life and with our people around us. But in that one moment of weakness, if you can keep an honest and a gentle heart, you will have the greatest life that god has given you. There is nothing needed to lead this life more successfully than these two qualities in your heart.

Success is not only measured by achievements, but also by the way we treat people and carry ourselves through life’s ups and downs. (Unsplash)

Why is Shah Rukh Khan’s quote relevant today?

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In today’s fast-paced world driven by uncertainties and losses, this quote encourages people to hold on to kindness, sincerity and compassion no matter how difficult life becomes. It suggests that while life brings challenges, disappointments, and conflicts, a person’s true strength lies in remaining genuine and soft-hearted rather than becoming bitter or dishonest. An honest heart represents truthfulness, integrity, and staying true to one’s values, while a gentle heart reflects empathy, patience, and humanity towards others.

The quote reminds us that success is not only measured by achievements, but also by the way we treat people and carry ourselves through life’s ups and downs. Even in stressful situations, maintaining kindness and honesty can leave a lasting impact and bring inner peace.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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