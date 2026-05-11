Quote of the day by Sonam Kapoor: ‘Young people shouldn't have any regrets in their lives because everything could be…'

Sonam Kapoor is an Indian fashion icon with a global appeal who is also a popular actor. The daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Sonam stepped into Bollywood in 2005 as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Black. Two years later, she made her on-screen debut with the same director in the film Saawariya.

Sonam Kapoor at an event in Mumbai on February 24, 2026. (PTI)

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She has since starred in a series of films and won numerous awards. But being a star is not all there is to her. Sonam Kapoor is an activist known for raising her voice for the environment, LGBTQ rights, breast cancer, and other issues. She is also a new mother, sharing two children with her husband, Anand Ahuja.

Today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from her 2019 interview with FilmiBeat, where she stated:

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{{^usCountry}} “Young people shouldn't have any regrets in their lives because everything could be a lesson with which you could better yourself.” What does Sonam Kapoor’s quote mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Young people shouldn't have any regrets in their lives because everything could be a lesson with which you could better yourself.” What does Sonam Kapoor’s quote mean? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Soanm Kapoor said the aforementioned statement when she was asked if she looked back on her own body of work with a critical lens. Her response was that she takes everything as a “learning experience.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soanm Kapoor said the aforementioned statement when she was asked if she looked back on her own body of work with a critical lens. Her response was that she takes everything as a “learning experience.” {{/usCountry}}

Sonam Kapoor is an Indian fashion icon and an actor.

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The statement is her advice to other youngsters, where she highlights the importance of not living a life of regrets. While things may not always go as planned or expected, nothing stops us from learning from the circumstances.

Life is a great teacher, and for most people, it provides lots of lemons to make lemonade. While an old person may reasonably be tired of dealing with the metaphorical lemons, a young individual should not feel in a similar way, especially since they have the time and their inexperience working in their favour to at least dare and attempt to make something different with the lemons, such as a sorbet.

What is the relevance of Sonam Kapoor’s quote?

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The younger generations of today are growing up faster than ever. With the ever-increasing presence of technology and social media, they are dealing with bigger ideas and harsher criticisms from the early stages of their lives.

As such, having regrets at an age when life should be filled with hope and aspirations is not that uncommon. Rather, it is something that needs to be addressed. The experiences of the younger years should be a source of learning that guides the way for the generations as they grow older. It is not something that should be buried, but rather taken as a lesson that will allow an individual to better themselves.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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