Quote of the day by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: 'Life is like a movie, the director never appears on screen...'

As the global community celebrates the 70th birthday of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on March 13, 2026, let's look back at one of his most profound metaphors, which can serve as a guiding light for a world grappling with unprecedented complexity. Also read | Quote of the day by Aishwarya Rai: 'I think the biggest strength lies in one's ability to say no'

What is Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's famous quote?

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's metaphor of life as a movie highlights the unseen divine director. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo)

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Decades into his mission of a 'stress-free, violence-free world, Sri Sri’s quote on the relationship between the individual and the divine remains a cornerstone of his philosophy: "Life is like a movie, the director never appears on screen but the actor has to stay in tune with him to play the role. Similarly, the director of this world is unseen and meditation is our link to be in touch with the divine."

Who is Sri Sri Ravi Shankar?

Known globally as 'Gurudev', Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is the founder of the Art of Living Foundation and the International Association for Human Values. Per the Art of Living website, he has reached over 100 crore people across 182 countries through breathing programs and meditation.

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{{^usCountry}} Sri Sri is noted for his unique role in conflict resolution, often bringing opposing factions to the table through 'spiritual diplomacy'. Sudarshan Kriya, his signature rhythmic breathing technique, is widely studied by neuroscientists for its ability to reduce cortisol and enhance mental clarity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sri Sri is noted for his unique role in conflict resolution, often bringing opposing factions to the table through 'spiritual diplomacy'. Sudarshan Kriya, his signature rhythmic breathing technique, is widely studied by neuroscientists for its ability to reduce cortisol and enhance mental clarity. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Why this Sri Sri Ravi Shankar quote matters {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why this Sri Sri Ravi Shankar quote matters {{/usCountry}}

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In an era dominated by artificial intelligence, rapid technological shifts, and the relentless noise of digital life, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's 'movie' metaphor offers vital lessons for the modern citizen.

In the age of social media, we often feel like we are both the actor and the director, obsessing over how our 'movie' looks to others. Sri Sri suggests a different approach: relinquishing the need for control. By viewing ourselves as 'actors" in a larger play, we reduce the burden of ego and performance anxiety.

The quote posits that the 'director' (the divine, or universal intelligence) is invisible. In 2026, where everything is tracked and visible, the idea that the most important connection is an internal, invisible one — achieved through meditation — is a radical act of self-care. It suggests that our 'script' flows better when we quiet the mind. Just as an actor relies on the director’s vision to navigate a difficult scene, meditation serves as a 'real-time link' to intuition. When global or personal crises hit, being in tune allows for a calm response rather than a panicked reaction.

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As Sri Sri enters his eighth decade, his message has evolved from simple stress management to a global call for human values. This quote serves as a reminder that while the world may feel chaotic, there is an underlying order — and the 'director' is always on set, even if 'he' stays behind the camera.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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