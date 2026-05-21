Quote of the day by Sujoy Ghosh: ‘We have different sides to our personality, all of us have grey shades…’
Sujoy Ghosh's quote reminds us that there are different sides to an individual's personality, and that they have both light and darkness within.
Sujoy Ghosh is a filmmaker and actor who made his directorial debut in 2003 with Jhankar Beats. After it became a surprise hit, he made a number of other films before finding commercial and critical acclaim with his 2012 directorial, Kahaani.
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Sujoy’s success on the big screen is matched by his accomplishments on the small screen. His short films, like Ahalya and Anukul, have added to his fame in the Hindi entertainment industry. He is also someone who is comfortable in front of the camera, as he starred as the legendary Bengali detective Byomkesh Bakshi in a 2012 film directed by Rituparno Ghosh.
Commemorating his birthday on May 21, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from Sujoy’s interview with Times Entertainment from March 2019 that reads: “We have different sides to our personality, all of us have grey shades, and I find that aspect in people very interesting.”
What is the meaning of Sujoy Ghosh’s quote?
From a man known for his thrillers, the quote about people being different shades of grey seems very appropriate. Sujoy Ghosh’s statement highlights an idea that has been debated by philosophers for ages. It reminds us that a person does not have a single personality. More often than not, the personality that an individual projects depends on the people with whom he is at the time.{{/usCountry}}
From a man known for his thrillers, the quote about people being different shades of grey seems very appropriate. Sujoy Ghosh’s statement highlights an idea that has been debated by philosophers for ages. It reminds us that a person does not have a single personality. More often than not, the personality that an individual projects depends on the people with whom he is at the time.{{/usCountry}}
As for the shades of grey, it tells us that no man is either an angel or a devil. People usually have both light and darkness inside them, and end up being defined by which side they choose to act upon. The dichotomy of personalities in each individual is what interests Sujoy, and through his works, his fans.
What is the relevance of Sujoy Ghosh’s quote?
In a world where people are quick to jump to conclusions and judge each other, the quote reminds us to be measured in our actions and wise in our judgments. Accepting the fact that every man has both light and darkness within them prevents us from raising them to a pedestal as well as casting them to the deepest corners of purgatory.
To err is to be human, and that is what we all are. Understanding this helps us accept the concept of humans being different shades of grey. It allows us to hold even the people considered to be the cleanest accountable, and those considered the worst to be judged with empathy.