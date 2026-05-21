Quote of the day by Sujoy Ghosh: ‘We have different sides to our personality, all of us have grey shades…’

Sujoy Ghosh is a filmmaker and actor who made his directorial debut in 2003 with Jhankar Beats. After it became a surprise hit, he made a number of other films before finding commercial and critical acclaim with his 2012 directorial, Kahaani.

Sujoy Ghosh celebrates his birthday on May 21.(Pinterest )

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Sujoy’s success on the big screen is matched by his accomplishments on the small screen. His short films, like Ahalya and Anukul, have added to his fame in the Hindi entertainment industry. He is also someone who is comfortable in front of the camera, as he starred as the legendary Bengali detective Byomkesh Bakshi in a 2012 film directed by Rituparno Ghosh.

Commemorating his birthday on May 21, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from Sujoy’s interview with Times Entertainment from March 2019 that reads: “We have different sides to our personality, all of us have grey shades, and I find that aspect in people very interesting.”

What is the meaning of Sujoy Ghosh’s quote?

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{{^usCountry}} From a man known for his thrillers, the quote about people being different shades of grey seems very appropriate. Sujoy Ghosh’s statement highlights an idea that has been debated by philosophers for ages. It reminds us that a person does not have a single personality. More often than not, the personality that an individual projects depends on the people with whom he is at the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From a man known for his thrillers, the quote about people being different shades of grey seems very appropriate. Sujoy Ghosh’s statement highlights an idea that has been debated by philosophers for ages. It reminds us that a person does not have a single personality. More often than not, the personality that an individual projects depends on the people with whom he is at the time. {{/usCountry}}

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Sujoy Ghosh has earned acclaim directing both feature and short films. (@sujoy_g/X)

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As for the shades of grey, it tells us that no man is either an angel or a devil. People usually have both light and darkness inside them, and end up being defined by which side they choose to act upon. The dichotomy of personalities in each individual is what interests Sujoy, and through his works, his fans.

What is the relevance of Sujoy Ghosh’s quote?

In a world where people are quick to jump to conclusions and judge each other, the quote reminds us to be measured in our actions and wise in our judgments. Accepting the fact that every man has both light and darkness within them prevents us from raising them to a pedestal as well as casting them to the deepest corners of purgatory.

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To err is to be human, and that is what we all are. Understanding this helps us accept the concept of humans being different shades of grey. It allows us to hold even the people considered to be the cleanest accountable, and those considered the worst to be judged with empathy.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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